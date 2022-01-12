In rare move for primary challengers, Harriet Hageman forms two more fundraising committees

Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney, recently formed two more committees to raise money, a “relatively rare” move for primary challengers, experts say. It’s the latest sign of how unprecedented the race is for Wyoming’s lone House seat.

The Cheyenne-DC lawyer and former gubernatorial candidate formed what’s called a leadership political action committee (PAC) and a joint fundraising committee a few days ago.

“It’s not unprecedented but definitely an outlier,” said Andrew Mayersohn, a committees researcher with OpenSecrets, a nonprofit that tracks campaign finance data.

“I’d say it happens more commonly when someone has already won their primary and is raising money for the general election,” he wrote in an email. “In fact, not counting ex-members trying to reenter Congress or sitting governors, I only see one House primary challenger who had a leadership PAC raising money at this point in the 2020 cycle: Robin Wilt (D-NY), who lost to Joe Morelle in the primary.”

Joint fundraising committees and leadership PACs traditionally serve two main purposes: They make contributions easier for donors while providing the politician a pot of money in addition to campaign funds.

Leadership PACs, campaign funds and joint fundraising committees have important distinctions.

Campaign fund money is legally allowed to only be spent on campaign expenses (salaries, travel, consulting and expenditures like that).

Money raised via a leadership PAC has few rules outside of one — those funds can never be spent on the campaign. Candidates can, for example, spend leadership money on personal expenses and donations to like-minded candidates.

Brendan Fischer, a lawyer with Campaign Legal, called leadership PACs “another avenue for wealthy donors to buy political influence and another pot of money that candidates can dip into.”

Joint fundraising committees are a little different. These committees make it easier for donors to write one large check that a candidate’s staff splits between the campaign, the leadership PAC or other politicians’ campaigns.

“This is just a vehicle of convenience,” said Michael Beckel, the research director at Issue One, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that aims to increase public awareness of the campaign finance system.

All three of the fundraising methods have donation limits for individuals.

As of the current Congress, 92% of lawmakers, including Cheney and Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, have leadership PACs. It is far less common for challengers in races where their win is not guaranteed to form them.

“I think it’s relatively rare that somebody forms a leadership PAC during a heated contested primary,” Beckel said. ”Most candidates are just trying to raise as much money as they can for their campaign.”

But Wyoming’s House primary has become one of the nation’s most prominent congressional races, and with a Trump endorsement, Hageman could very well raise decent sums via her leadership PAC.

Then again, why raise leadership PAC money when Hageman, who announced her bid long after Cheney started raising money, is trailing the incumbent in the fundraising realm? Experts floated a couple of reasons.

There’s the possibility that donors only contribute to the leadership PAC only after they’ve donated the maximum amount to the Hageman campaign fund.

“That must be why she’s doing it,” Mayersohn said. “Otherwise it would be strange to divert resources from her campaign to her leadership PAC.”

Beckel agreed.

“Most challengers want to make sure that every last dollar is spent on their election effort,” he said. “It might speak to confidence that she thinks she might be elected or she may have some other purpose about how she’s going to spend that money.”

It’s also legal to use leadership funds to donate to a sitting lawmaker who would then endorse your candidacy, Fischer said.

According to the Hageman campaign, it’s much simpler than that.

“This is simply a way for Harriet to support like-minded candidates and help elect strong conservatives. It’s extremely common,” said Tim Murtaugh, a senior advisor to the campaign.

Leadership PACs were not always this ubiquitous. They emerged in the 1970s for congressional leaders who, because of their name recognition, usually raise more money.

There’s been a “huge proliferation over the last decade or two,” Beckel said.

Wyoming’s voters have historical had a reputation for not liking when outsiders get involved in their elections.

But leadership PACs tend to increase the amount of out-of-state money candidates have at their disposal, Mayersohn said.

“In the 2020 cycle, congressional campaigns raised an average of about 30% of their individual donor funds from out of state, whereas for leadership PACs, it was about 39%.”

Cheney’s leadership PAC dwarfs that number.

So far, Cowboy PAC has raised just over $100,000 from individuals and corporations. Only a tenth of that came from within Wyoming via two individual donors.

Donors from California, New York, Florida and Colorado all raised more for the leadership PAC than Wyoming contributors.

Hageman’s leadership PAC was formed only a few days ago so there is no data on it yet.

Experts have concerns about leadership PACs because they are subject to fewer regulations. Due to the lack of oversight, leadership PACs can easily turn into “slush funds” that are used by politicians for potential “personal expenses” or a “lavish lifestyle,” Fischer said.

Still, there’s no indication that will be the case in Wyoming.

“Most leadership PACs aren’t abused,” Beckel added.

While money raised via leadership PACs strictly can’t cover campaign expenses, there is always the potential that one candidate’s leadership PAC money could be donated to another politician, who would then donate to the first candidate’s campaign fund. That scenario would likely violate two laws and possibly bring a criminal charge, Fischer said.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

