Independent presidential candidate announces plans for independent national convention in Cheyenne

Every four years, the Republican, Democratic, Green, Libertarian and Constitution parties each hold a national convention to nominate candidates, set their platforms and chart a course for their party’s future.

On Oct. 23 and 24, the nation will also see an Independent National Convention, where minor, third-party candidates of all stripes will be able to gather and share their messages with whoever will hear them.

And it will be happening in Cheyenne.

In a brief, windy press stop in Casper on Sunday, independent presidential candidate and cryptocurrency billionaire Brock Pierce announced he was organizing the “first ever” Independent National Convention to take place later this month at the Little America Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne.

“I’m gonna predict that the INC — in its first inaugural year — will be bigger than the DNC and RNC combined this year,” he said. “Wyoming will be participating in making history yet again thanks to this event.”

Pierce is the sole independent candidate for president to qualify for the ballot in Wyoming. Kanye West, who lists Cody as his residence, did not submit enough signatures to get on Wyoming's ballot. Pierce did not say whether the rapper will be involved with the convention.