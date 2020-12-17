Industry poll shows wide opposition to several key revenue proposals

A new poll released Thursday by the National Federation of Independent Business shows a majority of its Wyoming membership opposes most tax increases being weighed by the Wyoming Legislature this coming year and were widely in favor of controversial liability protections shot down by lawmakers earlier this year.

The annual poll — conducted every winter by the federation's Wyoming chapter — found that more than 81% of its membership opposes imposing sales taxes on services, one of the handful of revenue options backed by Gov. Mark Gordon as he seeks to make up for a massive budget shortfall in 2021.

The poll also shows roughly 58% of its membership opposes a proposed 9-cent fuel tax increase — which has not been raised in six years — or a road usage charge, a paradigm shift proposed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as a means to offset declining fuel tax revenues amid a rise in more fuel efficient vehicles on state highways.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}