Inside the campaign-finance ‘end run’ that earned GOP an FEC fine

Micheli declined to comment for this story, writing in an email that the events Chamberlain described occurred after his time as chairman.

In the ensuing months, Chamberlain said, the RNC put immense pressure on him and Chairman Frank Eathorne to retroactively sign an agreement authorizing the transfers and, later, implied they could be fined tens of thousands of dollars for the violation. Chamberlain refused until the Wyoming Republican Party received assurances that the RNC would cover any fines levied against the state party as a result of the pass throughs, he said. According to campaign finance records, the RNC later acquiesced, transferring $52,000 to the Wyoming GOP’s federal account the same day the state party reported paying a $52,000 fine to the FEC.

Chamberlain also offered to step down as treasurer, he said, to allow Eathorne to appoint a treasurer who would sign the agreement. Eathorne declined the offer.

“There was never an issue between Chairman Eathorne and I over the handling of the FEC issue,” Chamberlain said in an interview. “He held his ground just like I did, and I think he did a good job. Because he was under a lot of pressure. They even convinced him at one point that if he would sign as chairman that would make [the arrangement] legal. Which wasn’t true at all.