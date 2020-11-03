It's Election Day: Here are 6 things to watch for in Wyoming

After a campaign season that has seemed to go on forever, one of the most consequential elections of the last 100 years is now upon us.

While more than half of all registered voters have already cast their ballots as of Monday morning, Wyomingites going to the polls today will have the opportunity to weigh in on everything from the leaders who will guide the state through the most dire financial crisis in its history to who will run the country – as well as what person they believe will represent them best in a bitterly divided U.S. Congress.

Here are six things to watch for as the vote rolls in on Tuesday night.

A historic night for women

Whichever way Tuesday’s elections go, it will be a historic night for Wyoming women as the Equality State finally elects its first-ever female U.S. Senator: Republican Cynthia Lummis, or Democrat Merav Ben-David.

However, Tuesday night is also an opportunity for Wyoming voters to substantially increase the number of women represented in Wyoming’s male-dominated Legislature.