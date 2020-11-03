It's Election Day: Here are 6 things to watch for in Wyoming

After a campaign season that has seemed to go on forever, one of the most consequential elections of the last 100 years is now upon us.
While more than half of all registered voters have already cast their ballots as of Monday morning, Wyomingites going to the polls today will have the opportunity to weigh in on everything from the leaders who will guide the state through the most dire financial crisis in its history to who will run the country – as well as what person they believe will represent them best in a bitterly divided U.S. Congress.
Here are six things to watch for as the vote rolls in on Tuesday night.
A historic night for women
Whichever way Tuesday’s elections go, it will be a historic night for Wyoming women as the Equality State finally elects its first-ever female U.S. Senator: Republican Cynthia Lummis, or Democrat Merav Ben-David.
However, Tuesday night is also an opportunity for Wyoming voters to substantially increase the number of women represented in Wyoming’s male-dominated Legislature.
Where today, the Wyoming Legislature counts just 14 women in the 90-member body, 31 women will be on the ballot in 27 different districts this year, giving voters the opportunity to potentially double the state’s nation-trailing representation numbers literally overnight.
How much will Trump win by?
President Donald Trump will win Wyoming.
Every poll shows it. Civiqs polling shows the President’s approval rating in Wyoming at 67%, about 25 points higher than the national average. For the entirety of his four years in office, The Morning Consult has consistently rated Trump’s popularity in Wyoming as tops in the nation.
Even the University of Wyoming considers Wyoming to be solidly in the president’s hands, with a recent poll finding Trump to be the preference of 59 percent of likely voters in Wyoming compared to 31 percent for former Vice President Joe Biden.
The big question on Election Day will be how closely the president’s approval rating tracks his eventual performance. In 2016’s version of the survey, Trump polled at 58 percent and ended up raking in more than 67 percent of the vote in what was Wyoming’s most-voted in election ever.
Trump will win Wyoming. There is no doubt. But by how much will be an interesting question come Election Day.
Far-right candidates look to take over Senate majority
The biggest question heading into one of the most consequential elections in Wyoming history is whether the Wyoming Senate – which has grown increasingly more conservative in recent years – will turn even further to the right Tuesday; particularly as some sort of tax reform is looking increasingly inevitable ahead of the 2021 legislative session.
Far-right and moderate candidates managed to split one-half of all key Senate races looked at by the Star-Tribune in August’s Republican Primaries. In a legislative body where every vote counts – and with many Senate candidates looking poised to waltz into office without opposition in the general – Tuesday’s results could very well be a referendum on Wyoming’s ability to cope with the current financial crisis.
Right now, things appear to be in the conservatives’ favor, with the influence those conservatives have coalesced in recent years now coming into focus: Social conservative Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, was recently named to fill retiring Sen. Wyatt Agar’s position on the powerful Joint Appropriations Committee, while presumptive Riverton Sen. Tim Salazar handily won his primary race in a rebuke of the man he sought to replace, retiring Sen. Eli Bebout.
Libertarians seek to make a statement
Third parties have long been a non-factor in Wyoming’s politics.
In fact, Wyoming voters have not elected a third party candidate since 1900, when a Populist candidate won a seat in the Wyoming Senate. Even today, Wyoming politics’ closest thing to a Libertarian – Sundance Rep. Tyler Lindholm – has spent his entire political career as a Republican.
While third party candidates are still on the fringes of statewide and federal races, numerous Libertarian candidates – with the help of the national party – have been running a number of solid campaigns in towns such as Casper, Green River and Riverton.
With formal and informal support, Libertarians could very well net some historic wins on Tuesday, likely becoming the first-ever representatives in their party to ever be elected to the Wyoming statehouse.
Such an achievement would make national news as-well: a Libertarian candidate has not won a state legislative seat since 2002, when Vermont Rep. Neil Randall was re-elected to his second and final term in the state legislature.
Democrats hope to seriously compete
Though cities such as Cheyenne and Laramie will likely be the easiest places for Democrats to make gains on Tuesday night, the more interesting story will be to see what sort of performance their federal candidates – Ben-David as well as House candidate Lynnette Grey Bull – ultimately deliver in the final tally.
Though both candidates come into Tuesday’s elections as significant underdogs, Democrats have made a significant amount of headway in recent years, leveraging an improving ground game and a more intentional approach to statehouse elections to build a heightened level of credibility in Wyoming politics.
The last several years have been relatively stable for the party’s House candidates. In 2016 and 2018, Democrats roughly earned 30 percent of the vote in campaigns against Rep. Liz Cheney; significantly better than the 24 percent average performances delivered by Democrats Ryan Greene and Chris Henrichsen in their ill-fated campaigns against current Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis in 2014 and 2012.
Senate candidates, meanwhile, have seen their prospects gradually ticking upward over the past decade, with Democrat Gary Trauner’s 30 percent performance against Sen. John Barrasso marking the best performance for a Democrat since Dale Groutage’s 30-point performance in 2006.
While both candidates are unlikely to win, drawing 35 percent of the vote or greater for either candidate could be considered a victory for Wyoming Democrats and show this year’s returns were not a fluke or flaw in either candidate, but indicative of something more. A 40 percent performance would be a significant story.
Will Wyoming see record turnout?
Wyoming’s voters are an enthusiastic bunch this year.
As of Monday morning, more than half of Wyoming's registered voters have already cast ballots, an eye-popping number in an eye-popping year.
Those numbers don’t tell the whole story, however. Because of Wyoming’s same day registration, 2016’s rate of voter turnout was about 107% in a year that set a record for overall ballots cast in a year many states actually saw turnout decline.
While hard to tell for certain, it is very possible 2020’s turnout could compete with that delivered in 2016: As of Monday, approximately 29 percent of all people eligible to vote in Wyoming had cast a ballot, half of the 58 percent of the voting age population who cast their vote in the record-setting 2016 elections. The current rate of voter turnout is also about half of 2016's.
Will COVID-19 dampen people’s enthusiasm to go to the polls? The virus will likely be the main factor in determining whether 2020 sets a new Wyoming record.
