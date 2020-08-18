It's Election Day in Wyoming: Here's four things to watch for

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Mark Gordon called this year’s election "one of the most important we've ever had."

Today, it’s finally upon us.

When voters go to the polls for this year’s Republican and Democratic Primaries today, both sides will be weighing in on a debate with lasting repercussions on the direction of the state.

For Republicans, Tuesday’s primary elections could not only determine the future of their party, but for the state itself, helping to determine the makeup of a Legislature tasked with guiding the state through unprecedented fiscal crisis.

For Democrats in many areas of the state, this year’s primary races will allow them to set the agenda of their upstart party for the future, and to elevate a champion able to mount a credible challenge against the state’s well-entrenched Republican establishment.

Here are four key things to watch for on election night.

Republican primary races expect to be highly competitive

With 36% of incumbents in the House and 47% in the Senate facing competitive primaries, this year’s Republican Primary elections could be among the most competitive in some time.