It's election day in Wyoming: Here's what you need to know

Voters across Wyoming will head to the polls Tuesday in a closely-watched primary election.

Eyes around the state — and around the nation — will be watching the race for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat. Rep. Liz Cheney faces Harriet Hageman, a land attorney backed by former President Donald Trump, in an election that will also gauge Wyomingites’ loyalty to the former president. Recent polling shows Cheney trailing Hageman by 29 points.

Cheney, who has emerged as one of Trump’s most prominent adversaries, has motivated some unaffiliated or Democrat voters to switch parties to vote for her in the Republican primary. However, Wyoming has so few Democrats that they are unlikely to change the outcome for Cheney, polling suggests.

Trump also backed candidates in three of Wyoming’s statewide races. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper and Trump’s pick for secretary of state, is up against state Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, an attorney.

Schools superintendent Brian Schroeder, who was appointed earlier this year, has also been endorsed by Trump. He faces former education department administrator Megan Degenfelder and two other Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary.

Trump is also backing incumbent Wyoming Treasurer Curt Meier against challenger Bill Gallop.

Early voting shows turnout is high this year for a non-presidential election.

In Natrona County, just over 6,000 people had voted early (either in person, by mail or drop-off) by Monday morning. County Clerk Tracy Good said that’s up from the 3,836 who voted early in the 2018 primary, though it’s less than the 7,138 early votes in 2020 when then-President Trump was up for reelection.

Statewide, around 44,600 early ballots had been submitted by Friday morning.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters can register to vote or change parties at their polling place on Tuesday. You can find your polling place using your county’s locator online. Sample ballots for each party, as well as unaffiliated voters, are also available using the locator.

Tuesday is also the first major election in Wyoming since the state passed a law last year requiring voters to show identification at the polls.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

WY driver’s license or ID Card;

tribal ID card;

valid U.S. passport;

U.S. military card;

driver’s license or ID card from another state;

University of Wyoming student ID;

Wyoming community college student ID;

Wyoming public school student ID;

Valid Medicare insurance card or

Valid Medicaid insurance card.