Jackson mayor files ethics complaint against Teton County attorney for releasing name in sexual assault investigation

Jackson Mayor Pete Muldoon has filed an ethics complaint with the Wyoming State Bar Association against Teton County Attorney Erin Weisman over the release of his name in documents from a 2018 sexual assault investigation against Muldoon.
On Sept. 25, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office released an unredacted, 2-year-old police report to a local conservative political activist containing allegations that Muldoon — who was elected mayor in 2016 — had sexually assaulted a woman near the border of Grand Teton National Park in July 2018. That report later made its way around the state and into the hands of numerous media outlets, including the Star-Tribune, and has since caused an uproar in the Jackson community. The Star-Tribune did not publish a story on the report because it was still in the process of vetting the documents.
Muldoon has since described the release of those documents as an “unfounded and partisan attack” amid a contentious election season in Jackson and the mayor’s growing tensions with the local police department. In the last several months, Muldoon has made headlines locally for supporting efforts to take a look at decreasing the department’s budget and for openly criticizing the department after it made a joke in an August Facebook post concerning an alleged sexual assault.
Muldoon was never charged with a crime and has said he was “falsely accused.” While the county attorney has since defended the release of his name, Muldoon and attorney Bruce Moats, who represents several of the state’s news outlets in public records cases, including the Star-Tribune, have since said that action not only violated Muldoon's privacy in a sensitive police investigation but Wyoming law as well.
State law prohibits public employees from naming or releasing information that could identify sex crime victims or the alleged perpetrator until a case reaches district court. Because Muldoon was never charged, the case at issue did not reach district court.
In a statement released to media Tuesday afternoon, Muldoon said he is now pursuing a complaint against Weisman with the Wyoming Bar Association for a decision his attorneys said “caused irreparable harm to his reputation, affected the integrity of the electoral system, and destroyed the public’s confidence that the County Attorney will protect the privacy rights of victims as required by law.”
“I cooperated fully with that investigation, not only by giving interviews but by opening my entire life to the investigators, including the contents of my phone — texts, audio recordings, and voicemails between myself and the other party,” Muldoon wrote in the statement. “It was very personal, it was difficult, but ultimately, it confirmed my total innocence.”
Weisman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
In a news conference Wednesday morning, Muldoon told reporters that he and his accuser had a sexual relationship, adding that his accusation of sexual assault came after the first, but not the last, encounter of that relationship and that all of the encounters were consensual.
After Muldoon decided to end the relationship, he said his accuser began to engage in what he described as a form of “relationship blackmail.” Muldoon then said that he began recording their conversations, something he provided to police along with text messages and other documentation as evidence.
“I was interviewed by investigators — as was my accuser — and the evidence conclusively proves my innocence,” he said.
Since the allegations were made, Muldoon — a current candidate for town council — has faced a growing number of calls for his resignation from community members. In a meeting of Jackson Town Council earlier this week, Muldoon was criticized by a community member for comments he had made to her in a private Facebook message that his accuser was “one of the rare women who lie” about sexual assault, a claim that was reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide.
While Muldoon apologized for how he handled his interaction with that community member in Wednesday’s news conference, he stood by his statement that his accuser had lied when pressed by KHOL radio reporter Meg Daly during that conference, later adding that he didn’t believe his accuser had any malicious intent in coming forward.
“She lied,” he said. “But I believe the accuser believed it was true. Lying is — I think there has to be some intent. But I do believe the accuser believed this.”
Pressed further, he said he believes that both sides of the story should be considered and taken seriously in allegations of sexual assault, a reference to a Wyoming statute that has been criticized by advocates for protecting the names of accused parties in sexual assault cases.
"In this case, the law was used to release a one-sided and false allegation while it's simultaneously being used to prevent the release of an exonerating report," he said. "While I agree the law is problematic, in this case, it's being used to prevent the truth from coming out, and manipulating the reporting process. The bottom line is that I was exonerated, and my name should not have been released."
Muldoon said he does not intend to file any charges against his accuser.
“I don’t want women to be dissuaded when filing reports, and telling law enforcement about sexual assaults that had happened to them because they are worried they might be charged with a crime for doing so,” he later added. “I relied on my attorney’s advice that these records would be sealed and that Teton County Sheriff’s Department would follow the law.”
"I don’t wish my accuser any ill will,” he added. “I wish her the best, and I hope she finds some peace somewhere. I don’t think she wished to maliciously harm me, and I have no interest in going back and changing the decision I made two years ago on this. I think it was the right decision at the time, and I think I’m going to stick with the high road here.”
