Jackson mayor files ethics complaint against Teton County attorney for releasing name in sexual assault investigation

While Muldoon apologized for how he handled his interaction with that community member in Wednesday’s news conference, he stood by his statement that his accuser had lied when pressed by KHOL radio reporter Meg Daly during that conference, later adding that he didn’t believe his accuser had any malicious intent in coming forward.

“She lied,” he said. “But I believe the accuser believed it was true. Lying is — I think there has to be some intent. But I do believe the accuser believed this.”

Pressed further, he said he believes that both sides of the story should be considered and taken seriously in allegations of sexual assault, a reference to a Wyoming statute that has been criticized by advocates for protecting the names of accused parties in sexual assault cases.