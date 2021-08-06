Jackson Republican fundraiser prompts protest

The Jackson Hole Daily’s request for a press pass was not answered.

The newspaper contacted Jay Kemmerer, through his family foundation’s main line, but did not receive a response by press time.

Protestors were not pleased with the Kemmerer couple’s support of the event, though some said they believed that Connie Kemmerer, another resort co-owner, didn’t have the same politics.

Still, the family’s support of the fundraiser was enough to turn some people off.

“I’m a recreational skier and I won’t be skiing at the resort ever again,” Annie Myrvang, 30, said. “This was the icing on the cake.”

In response to a request for an interview with Mary Kate Buckley, president of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, the hill’s director of brand communications and content, Eric Seymour, said his employer “has no insight or comment regarding Jay Kemmerer’s personal investments decisions.”

Leaders of the local Republican and Democratic parties said they had nothing to do with either the fundraiser or the protest.

Teton County GOP Chair Mary Martin said the local party did not organize the fundraiser and that she had only sent an email about it to area Republicans in July.