Jockeying for speaker of the house represents unusual shift in Wyoming politics

“I have never — in eight terms — seen emails trying to influence the election for speaker of the house,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, one of the longest-tenured members of the Wyoming House of Representatives. “It just has never happened. There have been former legislators who retired or didn’t win their races who would email us with the name of the person we should pick and send it to newer members, but I’ve never seen outside people who were not legislators feel compelled to email the rest of us on who we should select for leadership.”

It also represents a marked shift in the way leadership elections are carried out. While the process of selecting leadership positions typically is conducted through person-to-person conversations between lawmakers, Jennings’ candidacy for speaker of the house was unknown to most legislators until the form emails begun to pop up in their inboxes. Other members named alongside Jennings have not yet publicly announced their intentions to run for those leadership positions, according to several Republican lawmakers interviewed by the Star-Tribune.

That, Olsen said, represents a troubling shift in the manner business is conducted in Wyoming politics.