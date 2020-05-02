John Freeman, a top Democrat in the Legislature, announces retirement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the years before rising to a leadership role in Wyoming’s House of Representatives, Green River Democrat John Freeman was a government teacher in his hometown of Rock Springs. He was fond of assigning his students to write their own version of the Declaration of Independence.

For Freeman, the exercise was intended to compel students to think critically, to identify solutions to those grievances and, finally, propose a means of resolving problems -- an exercise reminiscent of the 13 colonies’ original decision to rise up against empire nearly 250 years ago.

While academic in practice, the assignment got Freeman thinking about what his own Declaration of Independence would look like, and what his own plan to fix those problems could be. As a longtime educator and, later in his career, an adviser for students looking to go into college, Freeman understood from firsthand experience that the education system did not always match the needs of every student. Those students had different goals and desires, he said, but were each held to the same graduation standards.