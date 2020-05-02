John Freeman, a top Democrat in the Legislature, announces retirement

In the years before rising to a leadership role in Wyoming’s House of Representatives, Green River Democrat John Freeman was a government teacher in his hometown of Rock Springs. He was fond of assigning his students to write their own version of the Declaration of Independence.
For Freeman, the exercise was intended to compel students to think critically, to identify solutions to those grievances and, finally, propose a means of resolving problems -- an exercise reminiscent of the 13 colonies’ original decision to rise up against empire nearly 250 years ago.
While academic in practice, the assignment got Freeman thinking about what his own Declaration of Independence would look like, and what his own plan to fix those problems could be. As a longtime educator and, later in his career, an adviser for students looking to go into college, Freeman understood from firsthand experience that the education system did not always match the needs of every student. Those students had different goals and desires, he said, but were each held to the same graduation standards.
As it turned out, the solution turned out to involve running for the Wyoming State Legislature. In November of 2010, Freeman won his first election and he set out to address the high school graduation requirements that had so long been a thorn in the sides of both himself and his students. His bill didn't pass, but some of the language was written into law as part of a larger bill – a victory for the former teacher in what would become a decade-long stint writing state education policy.
“That was the beginning of the fairy tale,” Freeman said in an interview last week.
After 10 years – all of which was served as a member of the education committee – the fairy tale is ending. Last week, Freeman announced he would be leaving the Legislature to return to life as a private citizen, citing the increasing workload and a desire to allow new blood to pursue a chance at elected office, particularly as he shifts his focus to his day job as an adviser at Western Wyoming Community College.
“I spent, I think it's safe to say, four hours in Zoom meetings this morning,” Freeman said Wednesday. “And it's like, ‘Where does your regular job come in?’ I still have to fix my sprinkler system, for example, and as soon as I do that, I have another job to go to. I just think it's time for me to create some space in my life.”
A popular lawmaker and warm presence in the Wyoming Capitol, Freeman was known for his moderating rhetoric, an eclectic collection of neckties and for his habit of inviting members of the press and the public into the Legislature’s Democratic Caucus meetings: an uncommon level of transparency. But Freeman was also multifaceted, assisting in numerous pieces of public lands legislation and other bills tying to Wyoming’s heritage, including work on legislation standing up Wyoming’s newest state park, the Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility State Historic Site in Laramie County.
Even in retirement, that type of work is something Freeman hopes to continue. Involved in his community since 1979, Freeman was an instrumental figure in founding the “Green Belt” in Green River, a key open space in his town that, throughout his career, has served as a reminder of the value that type of service has had. In 2013, Freeman said he had a pituitary tumor “the size of a tangerine” that had forced him to spend days in the intensive care unit. Bedridden for a time, he needed to get out and exercise, and decided to walk along the trail he had helped build.
“The wind was blowing and it was cold,” he recalled. “But I'm walking along the trails on the Green Belt, feeling sorry for myself, looking down at the asphalt. And I said to myself, ‘You know, I helped write the grant to put this thing together. And I'm saying today is good. Today is really, really good.’ Public service is a part of my life, and it always will be.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.