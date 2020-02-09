Jordan to challenge Risch for Idaho's U.S. Senate seat

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state lawmaker Paulette Jordan announced Friday that she's challenging two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.

“I’m running because we need a Senator who will work to re-engineer our government to prioritize American prosperity, protect our precious land and resources, fight for affordable, quality healthcare, and ensure a world-class education for our children,” said Jordan.

In 2018 she became the first woman to become the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Idaho but lost in the general election to Republican Brad Little.

The 40-year-old Jordan is a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe. She’s a former two-term state representative with a long history of working on the tribal council.

“Over the past several years, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to thousands of Idahoans throughout this great state, and what I’ve learned is that Idaho is in need of new leadership,” she said. “Idahoans are fed up. People from all walks of life are frustrated with the partisan gridlock in Congress and they are calling for a leader who represents them."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jordan said that she'll fight for the rights of rural Idahoans and Native Americans while focusing on the environment and justice.