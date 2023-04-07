Parties in a lawsuit centering on the admission of a transgender student to a University of Wyoming sorority will have to proceed using their real names after a U.S. District Court judge denied the plaintiffs' request for anonymity.

"The bottom line is this. Lawsuits are public events, and the public, especially here, has an important interest in access to legal proceedings. Plaintiffs may not levy serious accusations without standing behind them," U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson wrote Thursday, concluding that the plaintiffs don't meet "the high pseudonymity bar reserved for exception cases."

On Mar. 27, seven current members of UW's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sued the sorority's parent organization, its president and a member of the group who was the first transgender student to ever be admitted to a University of Wyoming sorority in the school's history.

The plaintiffs allege that the sorority didn't follow its bylaws and policies, breached its housing contract with members and misled them by admitting a transgender member. They seek to remove the transgender student from Kappa Kappa Gamma, bar any "man" from joining the sorority and obtain monetary damages.

The original complaint uses pseudonyms to refer to the plaintiffs and the transgender student. John Knepper and Cassie Craven — the lawyers representing the plaintiffs — requested anonymity for all the students involved, a move that's unusual but not unheard of.

In their request, Knepper and Craven cited safety concerns and potential backlash from media coverage amid intense statewide and national scrutiny of transgender issues. They detailed examples to justify their request, including December incidents at UW when a Laramie church elder singled out the transgender student with a sign and later showed up at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house.

They also emphasized the sensitive nature of the lawsuit, in which plaintiffs accuse the transgender student of asking sorority members sexual questions and watching them.

“Pseudonyms will protect the parties from the significant psychological distress that has already accompanied disclosures in this matter,” the lawyers said.

Johnson, however, didn't find that plaintiffs met the high standards to justify anonymity; courts usually don't allow parties to be anonymous because the "public's interest outweighs the movants' privacy interests."

What's more, he argued that plaintiffs haven't shown "that they are in real danger of physical harm."

"Despite the undoubtedly frightening presence of an uninvited visitor to one's home, it seems to this Court that the protester, in fact, supported Plaintiffs' views on transgender rights," Johnson wrote in his decision to deny the plaintiffs' request, adding that plaintiffs "certainly expose themselves to criticism, ostracism, and vitriol by suing in federal court," but that this isn't enough of a reason to grant anonymity.

"Our system of dispute resolution does not allow Plaintiffs to cower behind an anonymity shield, especially one that is so rarely bestowed in this District or Circuit," Johnson wrote. "Defendants do not have the option of proceeding pseudonymously. Defendant Smith, for example, stands publicly accused of concerning misconduct. Plaintiffs must so too endure the scrutiny that accompanies public lawsuits."

Johnson asked plaintiffs to file an amended complaint using real names by Apr. 20.

