Judge dismisses Northern Arapaho's lawsuit against former lawyers

“We believe the court missed an opportunity, however, to hold BCR accountable for its failure to properly account for Tribal funds the firm had held in trust,” Matthew Benson, a spokesperson for the Northern Arapaho Tribe, wrote in an email. “Let’s be clear: we will continue to fight our hardest on behalf of the Arapaho people and their hard-earned dollars.”

The decision to part with the law firm came at a time of high tensions within the tribe after the divisive dismissals of numerous, long-time associates over alleged wrongdoing and disagreements over the tribe’s affairs, most notably the dismissal of longtime lobbyist Mark Howell after he was accused of initiating a secretive lobbying effort to defeat regulated gaming legislation on behalf of the tribe.

While the law firm will now need to pursue its case in a different forum, Scott Ortiz, an attorney representing Baldwin, Crocker and Rudd, was successful in obtaining Rule 11 sanctions against the tribe, a rare violation reserved for parties who submit pleadings containing arguments that are either frivolous or have no evidence to support them.