Judge dismisses Northern Arapaho's lawsuit against former lawyers

In a split decision this week, a Wyoming district court judge ruled that the Northern Arapaho Tribe wrongfully accused one of its longtime attorneys of withholding money from the tribe without having evidence to back their claim.
However, the judge also dismissed a counterclaim filed by the firm – Lander-based Baldwin, Crocker and Rudd – against the tribe. The counterclaim came in response to allegations in a 2019 lawsuit by the tribe that the firm refused to return tribal legal documents and properly account its expenses in the weeks after the Northern Arapaho Business Council parted ways with the lawyers. The judge ruled the court did not have the proper jurisdiction in a case against a sovereign nation.
The ruling by District Judge Thomas C. Campbell was quickly hailed as a victory by both sides.
For the law firm, the ruling settled allegations that it had withheld $1 million from the Northern Arapaho after unceremoniously parting ways with the tribe midway through last year.
For the tribe, the ruling was viewed as vindication against a lawsuit it saw as unjustly levied by a law firm that had taken advantage of the tribe after a professional relationship dating back to 1989.
“We believe the court missed an opportunity, however, to hold BCR accountable for its failure to properly account for Tribal funds the firm had held in trust,” Matthew Benson, a spokesperson for the Northern Arapaho Tribe, wrote in an email. “Let’s be clear: we will continue to fight our hardest on behalf of the Arapaho people and their hard-earned dollars.”
The decision to part with the law firm came at a time of high tensions within the tribe after the divisive dismissals of numerous, long-time associates over alleged wrongdoing and disagreements over the tribe’s affairs, most notably the dismissal of longtime lobbyist Mark Howell after he was accused of initiating a secretive lobbying effort to defeat regulated gaming legislation on behalf of the tribe.
While the law firm will now need to pursue its case in a different forum, Scott Ortiz, an attorney representing Baldwin, Crocker and Rudd, was successful in obtaining Rule 11 sanctions against the tribe, a rare violation reserved for parties who submit pleadings containing arguments that are either frivolous or have no evidence to support them.
The law firm plans to continue its efforts to get the initial claims against it dismissed in the coming months, Ortiz wrote in an email, saying he believes there are “numerous” documents produced by the Northern Arapaho Tribe over the years that will “expose the truth on the meritless claims that have been raised.”
“It is unfortunate that we are just now starting to vindicate BCR after the slanderous remarks and pleadings that were filed last summer,” Ortiz wrote.
Benson said the tribe – which was initially split over the decision to part with the law firm – looked forward to further opportunities to hear the case.
“We can’t wait for the truth to come forward,” wrote Benson. “None of this legal action would have been necessary if BCR had simply followed its ethical obligations as attorneys and been transparent in terms of its accounting of tribal funds.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.