Judge issues first rulings in case involving gun rights group versus secretary of state, AG

"Based on recent controlling case law, it is unlikely that Wyoming Statute § 22-25-106(h) would survive exacting scrutiny," Skavdahl added, referencing a Supreme Court decision on donor disclosures from earlier this year.

The defendants, which also include Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler and Election Division Director Kai Schon, also had their request to have the case dismissed denied.

These two rulings mean that the case won't be fast tracked, but it will also remain open. Major next steps for the two parties are unclear.

"At this point were still evaluating our options," said Del Kolde, a senior attorney from the Institute on Free Speech who is co-representing Wyoming Gun Owners.

That being said, the plaintiff has started to make some informal moves in the meantime.

Lawyers for Wyoming Gun Owners "Reached out to the [attorney general] and asked them whether the state intends to enforce the part of the law that is unconstitutional," Kolde said.

Now, the hope and expectation is that the judge issues a ruling on the case before campaigning goes into full swing leading up to the 2022 primaries, Kolde added.

The gun rights group's representation is also considering appealing the denial of the preliminary injunction, but they still have a little less than a month to file that.

Although the plaintiff was unhappy with the decision to not speed the trial up, they remain optimistic about their outcomes.

"It does set us up for success," Kolde said.

The secretary of state's office also struck a positive tone despite having their own motion denied.

"As an agency tasked with enforcing statutes, we support raising statutory questions with the Courts," a spokesperson for the secretary of state, Monique Messe, said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. "This is an excellent example of separation of powers in action."

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce spurred the investigation when they filed a complaint against Wyoming Gun Owners for not being registered with the Wyoming secretary of state’s office, as is required by election code when engaging in electioneering.

Wyoming Gun Owners unsuccessfully urged the state to drop the investigation in late 2020. The secretary of state ruled that the group had to disclose their donors or pay a $500 fine. They have not yet disclosed their donors, nor have they paid the $500 fine, according to the latest court rulings.

The pro-gun group did in fact run aggressive campaign advertisements in addition to sending mailers and emails about specific candidates.