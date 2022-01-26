Judge issues temporary halt on schools superintendent selection

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Gov. Mark Gordon not to appoint a state schools superintendent until the court issues a ruling Thursday.

In a brief ruling, U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl ordered Gordon not to act on any of the three nominees for schools superintendent until the court decides on a motion for a temporary restraining order, which is being sought by the former Wyoming Speaker of the House and others, who contend the selection process was unconstitutional.

Skavdahl wrote that he would issue his order no later than noon Thursday.

This temporary halt is the most recent development in a lawsuit filed by former Wyoming Speaker of the House Tom Lubnau and 15 others against Gordon, the Wyoming Republican Party, the party’s chairman and the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee over Saturday's state superintendent selection process.

The plaintiffs and their lawyer, former Wyoming Attorney General Pat Crank, allege that the process for filling the vacancy violates the Wyoming and U.S. constitutions.

To select a new superintendent, the Republican State Central Committee -- which is made up of three people from each county -- is responsible for nominating three candidates. The governor is then tasked with choosing one of the three. Under state late, Gordon is required to make the decision by Thursday.

Because each county, regardless of population, has three votes in the matter, the plaintiffs argue that the process violates the "one man-one vote" principle laid out in both the state and federal constitutions.

More specifically, the number of votes each county gets in the process is not proportional to its population, meaning Laramie County, population 99,500, has the same number of votes as Niobrara County, population 2,400, even though it’s roughly 41 times the size. That, according to the plaintiffs, is unconstitutional.

"I think it's positive not for one side or the other, but it's positive that [Skavdahl] is taking the time to examine what people believe is an important issue," Crank said.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The post of state superintendent of public instruction is open due to the resignation of Jillian Balow, who left with a year on her term to take a job in Virginia.

