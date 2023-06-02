Secretary of State Chuck Gray, two lawmakers and an anti-abortion group won't be allowed to join the legal battle over Wyoming's two new abortion bans after a judge denied Friday morning their request to intervene in the lawsuit.

"The court appreciates the years of advocacy put in by the applicants. Their past career choices all aligned with this," Teton County Judge Melissa Owens said. But, she added, "there's no room in this courtroom to make this political a foreground."

"The process is in place, and the process is happening, and the process seems to be working as it's supposed to," Owens said.

There was debate on the floor with public comment at the legislative level, she explained. The court was tasked with interpreting the constitutionality of the laws in question, and the state, through the attorney general and the governor, vowed to enforce and defend them.

"That's what the state has been doing, and the state and the proposed intervenors' defense of the law are aligned," she said. "There are absolutely tactical differences, but that does not rise to the level of the courts allowing the parties to intervene."

Owen's decision to reject the request repeats what happened last year, when a nearly identical group attempted unsuccessfully to intervene in the lawsuit over Wyoming's abortion trigger ban. That ban has since been repealed and the lawsuit nullified by the Life is a Human Right Act — a sweeping abortion ban that became law in March along with a new medication abortion ban.

Lawmakers had tried to craft the Life is a Human Right Act to avoid this situation; the original draft of the bill included a provision that would have given the sponsor and cosponsors of the bill standing to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the law. But other lawmakers argued that such a provision would conflict with separation-of-powers principles by infringing on judicial power, and they ultimately deleted that language.

The lawyers representing the proposed intervenors noted in their request that the state’s arguments in the case will likely focus strictly on questions of legality, whereas the group aimed to offer evidence to challenge plaintiffs’ assertions that abortion is health care and that the abortion bans in question harm women and medical providers, among other things.

Tim Garrison, an attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom who represented the proposed intervenors, argued Friday that Owens should rule differently in this case because the Wyoming Supreme Court declined to answer questions of constitutionality from the previous abortion lawsuit, citing the "limited factual record" provided by the parties in the case.

He also emphasized the proposed intervenors’ years of anti-abortion advocacy, arguing that a court decision in favor of the plaintiffs would "nullify the efficacy of any advocacy" by the lawmakers and eliminate Right to Life Wyoming's reason for being.

"The proposed intervenors can advocate all they want to pass all the legislation they want. But as a practical matter, those will largely be fruitless exercises as they were under Roe versus Wade," Garrison said, though Owens later noted that lawmakers could still advocate for a constitutional amendment that would make abortion illegal.

The same group of plaintiffs who brought a legal challenge to last year's trigger law — Wyoming medical providers, a Wyoming abortion fund and other Wyoming women — again filed a lawsuit against the two new abortion measures and sought an emergency block on the Life is a Human Right Act.

Owens blocked enforcement of the law in March, shortly after it went into effect. Earlier this month, the plaintiffs also requested that Owens halt the medication abortion ban, which will take effect July 1. A hearing for the request is set for June 22.

The same group that tried to intervene in the lawsuit against last year’s abortion trigger ban — Life is a Human Right Act sponsor Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, Rep. Chip Neiman and the anti-abortion group Right to Life Wyoming, as well as Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who was a new addition — requested to intervene in this case as well. The involvement of Gray, who became Wyoming's new secretary of state in January, is unusual; secretaries of state don't typically get involved in lawsuits challenging legislation.

The lawyers representing the group argued that Gray has a long history of anti-abortion advocacy and “has a unique interest in preserving and enforcing the will of the people of Wyoming” because he’s the state’s “custodian of legislative acts” and second in line to the governor.

Owens noted, however, that these arguments seem to lean on past and potential future interests, whereas the right to intervention depends on present interests in the case.

“To me, the present interests of Secretary of State Gray seem to not be forthcoming to the court as to why he believes today, right now, he should intervene,” Owens said. “It seems like a future interest and a past interest, but not a present interest.”

What's more, Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde, who is representing the defendants, argued that Gray's past advocacy "isn't legally relevant" to whether or not Gray in his official capacity is legally authorized to intervene in the case.

Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill opposed Gray’s attempt to intervene in the case, stating that he has “no legal authority” to join the lawsuit and arguing that his involvement would “muddy the waters of who speaks for the State of Wyoming and her executive branch in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a Wyoming statute.” That authority, they said, belongs to the governor, who is already a named defendant in the case.

Similarly, plaintiffs' attorney John Robinson argued that the introduction of the intervenors, who have the same ultimate objective as the defendants but a different litigation approach, would be "a recipe for confusion at best."

"And worse, it's an opportunity to reprise the political debate in a case that is explosive politically," Robinson said. "I think we all are trying to tamp that down."

Unlike the plaintiffs, Gordon and Hill weren't opposed to the involvement of Rodriguez-Williams, Neiman or Right to Life Wyoming.

But they didn't agree with the group's belief that the court should hold an evidentiary hearing, which would involve witnesses giving testimony under oath. They said such a hearing would be "at odds with the nature of the issues" in the lawsuit because the case only involves questions of law.

This story has been updated.