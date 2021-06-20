Judiciary committee grapples with dearth of data on juvenile justice in Wyoming

While these numbers provide much more information than the state had before, they're not entirely representative of Wyoming's juvenile justice status because there is not standardized method of reporting for each county. In other words, Natrona County may classify one case differently from Laramie County.

"It's not perfect, but it's a start," Nuñez said.

Nuñez said she felt like they were making baby steps, and were headed in the right direction and were on the path to understanding and addressing the juvenile justice issue in Wyoming. That is, until the 2020 budget cuts Gov. Mark Gordon issued amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nuñez said it felt like she was slowly pushing a boulder up a mountain for 24 years and then had it roll back down because of the budget cuts.

The lack of data is largely the reason for the persistence of this issue, Nuñez said following her testimony.

