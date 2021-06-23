Juveniles are often fined for status offenses in Wyoming. Experts say the method doesn't work.

A significant portion of Wyoming’s juveniles were punished with a fine for their offenses in 2019, but experts say that fining is not an effective punishment method.

It was revealed earlier this month that roughly 2,000 kids went through the juvenile justice system in 2019 across 14 of Wyoming’s counties and that over a quarter (about 550) were in the system for status offenses. Of those, children were mostly punished with a fine, Narina Nuñez, a member of the state advisory council on juvenile justice, told the Legislature’s joint judiciary committee.

A status offense is a behavior that’s only punishable because of a person’s status as a child. In other words, if the same person were to perform this act as an adult, it would not be a crime. For example: tobacco, alcohol, curfew violations and truancy.

Of the roughly 550 status offenders, about 350 of them were punished with a fine alone. The status offenses were “overwhelmingly tobacco offenses,” Nuñez said. In Wyoming, these offenses carry a fine of $25, and the legal age is 21 for purchasing or possessing tobacco.

If a juvenile got a fine in addition to another punishment for their actions, they are not counted in these numbers, so although 350 does not sound like a lot of kids, it is a significant portion and a low estimate.

