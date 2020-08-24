Kanye West doesn't meet deadline to appear on Wyoming presidential ballot

If Kanye West is indeed making a good-faith run at the White House, his quixotic campaign will have to succeed without the three electoral votes of his newly adopted home state.
The rapper and Cody resident will not appear on the November presidential ballot here after his campaign didn't submit any of the 4,025 required signatures by the Monday deadline, a state official said.
Independent candidate "Mr. Brock Pierce submitted signatures for verification. Mr. Kanye West did not," Will Dinneen, spokesman for the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, said in an email early Monday evening.
The deadline to submit the valid signatures was 5 p.m. The missed deadline ends a bizarre, weeklong effort by West to appear on the ballot in the Equality State. He officially filed paperwork on Aug. 17 to begin collecting signatures, and representatives for his campaign were dispatched -- apparently illegally, in several cases -- to polling stations in Casper and Cheyenne on Primary Day last week.
By Wyoming law, it's illegal to gather signatures within 100 yards of a polling place. But in at least three places in Casper and six in Cheyenne, petition gatherers for West and Pierce broke those electioneering laws. In the case of one woman in Cheyenne, Laramie County sheriff's deputies were twice dispatched after she first argued with poll workers who told her to move and then later because she stopped traffic in her efforts to get signatures.
Deputies issued the woman two citations. In the other incidents at both Cheyenne and Casper polling places, the petition gatherers were more compliant, officials said. But outside of one Cheyenne location, West supporters set up a table and falsely told voters that they needed to sign in there to vote; the actual signature needed was for West's petition.
West, who recently moved to Cody and has made promises to move parts of his fashion business to the northwest Wyoming rodeo hub, has attempted to join the ballots in several states with mixed results. Though he's been successful in a handful of states, including in Utah and Colorado, he's been dumped from the ballot elsewhere because many of the signatures his campaign have turned in have been deemed bogus.
Such was the case in Illinois, Montana, Ohio, West Virginia, Wisconsin and New Jersey; officials in those states have said signatures included Micky Mouse and Kanye West himself (twice in one state's case). A New Jersey election lawyer said that every signature submitted there "came from the same person."
West's campaign is largely derided as an effort to hurt Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and help President Donald Trump. That point was largely moot in blood-red Wyoming, which Trump carried very comfortably in 2016.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.