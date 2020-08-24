Kanye West doesn't meet deadline to appear on Wyoming presidential ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Kanye West is indeed making a good-faith run at the White House, his quixotic campaign will have to succeed without the three electoral votes of his newly adopted home state.

The rapper and Cody resident will not appear on the November presidential ballot here after his campaign didn't submit any of the 4,025 required signatures by the Monday deadline, a state official said.

Independent candidate "Mr. Brock Pierce submitted signatures for verification. Mr. Kanye West did not," Will Dinneen, spokesman for the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, said in an email early Monday evening.

The deadline to submit the valid signatures was 5 p.m. The missed deadline ends a bizarre, weeklong effort by West to appear on the ballot in the Equality State. He officially filed paperwork on Aug. 17 to begin collecting signatures, and representatives for his campaign were dispatched -- apparently illegally, in several cases -- to polling stations in Casper and Cheyenne on Primary Day last week.