Kanye West reportedly out of presidential race

Kanye West is "out" of the 2020 US presidential race.

The 43-year-old rapper announced his intention to run for office earlier this month, but a member of his campaign team, Steve Kramer, claims the Cody resident has now decided against trying to succeed President Donald Trump.

Kramer — who was hired to help West get on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina — told New York Magazine's Intelligencer: "He's out."

Asked to elaborate, he said: "I'll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled. We had over 180 people out there today.

"I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level ... any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups."