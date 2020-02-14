Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul visits Wyoming Capitol to back Lindholm war bill

CHEYENNE — Friday may have just marked an introductory vote for the bill, but Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, wasn't about to take any chances in it failing, bringing U.S. Sen. Rand Paul to the Capitol to rally support for his "Defend The Guard Act," which would restrict national guard deployments without a formal declaration of war by Congress.

The legislation is part of a larger conservative-led effort to end "forever wars" happening in statehouses around the country, announced in response to the continuation of active combat in the Middle East for decades carried out without a formal declaration of war by Congress.

In a joint news conference in the rotunda of the Capitol on Friday morning, Lindholm — flanked by the junior senator from Kentucky — recalled his own time in uniform and the cause he fought for, pondering whether he could support a similar war should his daughter decide to serve.

"I want there to be a mission," he said. "I want there to be a purpose. I want Congress to be on the line and say yes or no."

State could reduce amount of time public notices are required to run in print The legislation would affect public notices for contracts related to government purchases, professional services procurements, and public works and contracts.