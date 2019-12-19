Kraken, a major crypto firm eyeing Wyoming, at center of blockbuster lawsuit

Representatives for Kraken declined to comment on the allegations in the lawsuit.

Wyoming has spent the past several years readily courting the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector, which has been seen as a potential source of economic development for the state. More than a dozen bills were recently passed this year alone — typically with input from industry insiders, a report from the news site WyoFile alleged — though some have questioned the safety and wisdom of the state opening its doors to the industry with little scrutiny.

Wyoming’s banking commissioner, Albert Forkner, said the state was taking the matter seriously.

“Protecting Wyoming is my number one priority,” he said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “The allegations made in the lawsuit are serious, but unproven at this stage. As part of our bank chartering process, the Division of Banking and our federal colleagues will conduct a thoughtful investigation into the lawsuit. If Kraken applies for a SPDI charter, they must meet our rigorous standards for the prevention of money laundering and sanctions violations. They won’t do business in Wyoming unless the allegations are proven to be false.”