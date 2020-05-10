Lander Democrat plans run against Rep. Lloyd Larsen

“I look up at the Wyoming Legislature and just thought this group of older, retired, wealthy oil and gas guys or people in similar industries with similar thinking, basically just proposing the same old policy approaches from 15, 20, 30 years ago,” Wilson said. “And they’ve been trying to apply them to the unique challenges that our state is facing today. And it hasn't been working. It hasn't been working for a really long time. One thing you learned growing up in a military household and being in the military is improvise, adapt and overcome when you're faced with new issues and problems. And I don't think that there's really much of that at all to speak of in the Wyoming Legislature right now. ... It's all doubling down on the same old tired policies.”