Laramie City Council votes for carbon-neutral goal

LARAMIE (WNE) — The Laramie City Council voted unanimously this week to pass a resolution “establishing the intent” of council to make the city carbon-neutral by 2050.

That vote was based on recommendations advanced in February by the Environmental Advisory Committee, a group of local residents appointed by the city council and the Albany County commissioners.

In February, the EAC presented its findings to council members for how the city can reduce greenhouse gas emissions — both those produced from municipal operations and those coming from the community at large.

Ahead of Tuesday’s council meeting, city staff prioritized the EAC recommendations into three categories: Near-term activities for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years, mid-term activities for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, and long-term activities that will run until 2050.

Based on council’s vote, city staff now plan to develop more specific work that the city can incorporate into their budget planning that’s set to begin in April.

