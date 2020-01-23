Laramie Democrat pitches bill to end child marriage in Wyoming

“One of the biggest things for us to help people is to make sure they have economic freedom,” said Muir, who supports Pelkey’s new bill. “When the research shows that women who marry that young don’t have that, and the people they’re marrying don’t help them get that independence, that makes us pause. Women in particular, but all victims need that economic freedom to be able to get out of whatever situation they’re in.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The need for reform might be more pressing in 2020 than it was in 2019. After six years of decline from a high of 35 child marriages in 2013, this year saw a sharp increase in child marriages in Wyoming, rising from just eight last year to 21 marriages in 2019, according to preliminary figures provided to the Star-Tribune.

Muir said some have been concerned a recent change in Utah’s marriage statutes — which made it illegal for a 16- or 17-year-old to marry someone more than seven years older than them — could have led to a bleeding over of child marriages into Wyoming. However, there is no publicly available data to back that up.