Laramie Democrat to announce statehouse bid, setting stage for potential primary

“I think it’s just a darn shame the Legislature has been hemming and hawing over that, and the Legislature has blocked it,” Homer said in an interview with the Star-Tribune last week. “We’re being denied in insuring so many people in our state. It doesn’t make any sense from a health or an economic standpoint.”

A number of Homer’s policy positions – expanding Medicaid, lowering prescription drug prices and diversifying the state’s economy – don’t offer much difference from those espoused by the legislator he seeks to replace, who arguably boasts the strongest progressive credentials of any current member of the Wyoming Legislature.

But Homer, looking back to his time as an organizer, sees himself as offering a different approach to promoting those issues and moving them through the Legislature. Why he chose to pursue that goal as a politician – rather than within an advocacy group – is simple: there’s a better opportunity to lead within the fray, rather than outside of it.