Last bill targeting pregnant drug users dies in the Senate

A bill meant to add upon Wyoming’s child endangerment statute by imposing punishments for women who use drugs while pregnant died Monday in the Senate.

Under House Bill 85, individuals who knowingly consume methamphetamine or narcotic drugs while pregnant, unless those drugs are prescribed by a doctor, could have been punished by up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

House Bill 85 easily cleared the House. But after passing through the Senate judiciary committee with a slim 3-2 vote, the bill failed to pass its first reading in the Senate with 17 nayes and 8 ayes.

The bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, sought to extend the state’s child endangering statute to protect unborn children from exposure to drugs. Currently, the statute only protects children who are already born.

Oakley shared with legislators a 2005 case in Fremont involving a situation where a woman used drugs while pregnant. The Fremont County prosecutor charged the woman with felony child endangerment after her baby tested positive for methamphetamine, making her the first person in Wyoming charged for endangering a fetus with drugs.

But the judge in that case ruled that a fetus is not considered a child under the statute’s language. Oakley said the ruling has subsequently been used as precedent to dismiss other such cases in Wyoming.

Oakley’s push for her proposed legislation focused primarily on the problem of children being born addicted to drugs. She said that imposing punitive measures for drug use while pregnant would push individuals to follow through on reversing their addiction while protecting fetuses.

But opponents of the bill argued that, while drug use during pregnancy is a problem, such a policy could have consequences that are antithetical to Oakley’s goal of protecting unborn children.

Wyoming Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt and Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson, among others, said that putting in place these punitive measures could discourage individuals from seeking addiction treatment and prenatal care, and could ultimately harm babies more than help them.

Some were also concerned that it could push mothers to have an abortion rather than carry their child to term.

A similar bill by Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, failed to pass the Senate health and labor committee last week. The committee still forwarded the bill to the Senate’s Committee of the Whole, but the bill didn’t enter the committee by deadline and is dead.

Senate File 89 would have allowed prosecutors to charge individuals with a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment if they “intentionally or recklessly” expose their unborn child to drugs.

