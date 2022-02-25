Last ditch Medicaid expansion effort coming in Wyoming Senate

After multiple defeats, the legislative effort to pass Medicaid expansion is hanging on by a thread.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, told the Star-Tribune that he plans to bring another budget amendment Friday, after his latest attempt Wednesday to pass the program was killed before it could be voted on.

The next amendment is still in the works, but it will likely be a change to the budget of either the Department of Health or governor’s office. It would authorize either entity to seek more federal funds to grow Medicaid. Whether or not the amendment uses the term “Medicaid” is up in the air.

Expansion of the program would extend health coverage to 18,000 to 25,000 low-income Wyomingites.

Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, spoke out against Case’s Wednesday amendment, stating it was unconstitutional to make policy decisions in the budget, or what lawmakers call “legislating in the budget.”

Driskill’s move left lawmakers at a standstill and prompted them to convene a Rules Committee meeting. That meeting consisted of the Senate’s leaders: Sens. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Driskill.

The committee ruled 3 to 2 along party lines that the amendment proposal violated the joint rules of the House and Senate. Although the group convened on the basis of constitutionality, they determined, both as the Rules Committee and as legislators, that they did not have the authority to determine if something is constitutional or not.

Instead, the Republicans in the committee “hung their hat on” a definition in the rules of the House and Senate that states the terms “budget bill,” “mirror budget bill” or “general appropriations bill” refer to “appropriations for the ordinary expenses of the three branches of state government.”

Medicaid expansion fell outside an ordinary expense of the Legislature, Hicks said.

Casper Rep. Steve Harshman, one of the leaders of the expansion effort, said lawmakers are not likely going to bring an amendment in the House.

Wednesday night was the second time this session that Medicaid expansion has been killed before it could be put to a vote.

“They’re doing everything they can procedurally to cast doubt or stop the bill however they can,” said Jan Cartwright, deputy director of the pro-expansion group Healthy Wyoming.

Polling shows that the majority of Wyomingites, and even the majority of Republicans in the state, are in favor of the program.

Case’s failed amendment was by no means the first time lawmakers have attempted to legislate via the budget. Though lawmakers agree that it’s not best practice, it has been going on for years — including during the 2022 budget session by the very lawmakers who blocked Case’s amendment.

Minutes before the expansion amendment came up, Hicks introduced an amendment related to how much of the state’s rainy day fund should be poured into the state’s public schools each fiscal year. That, Driskill later admitted to the Star-Tribune, was legislating via the budget.

What’s more, Hicks’ budget amendment even went as far as to include the phrase “amending existing law.” No members objected to legislating in the budget in that instance, but the amendment ultimately failed.

“It’s any member’s right to call it,” Driskill said. “That’s your prerogative.”

Starting the budget amendment in the Senate is a purposeful strategic move. If the amendment can make it through the Senate, it will likely make it through the House, which was said to have 32 to 36 votes last week in favor of expanding Medicaid. That number was not enough to get a bill introduced (which required 40 votes), but it would be enough to pass a budget amendment, which only needs a simple majority.

Now that there’s been a high-profile block of legislating in the budget, could that reign in lawmakers going forward?

“Possibly,” Case said. “It might change the tenor, and it might be a good thing.”

As it stands, Medicaid covers pregnant women and low-income children in the state. Expansion would open it up to adults who earn less than 138% of the federal poverty level, which for a family of four is roughly $28,000. Advocates for the program say it would help the working poor and the state’s hospitals, which provide care to those who cannot pay for it. Some of those costs are passed along to those with insurance, meaning employers and people with coverage also feel the effect.

Opponents of expanding Medicaid question its cost and sustainability. They worry, among other things, that the federal government will not be able to live up to its promises on how much of the program it funds, leaving Wyoming on the hook for it.

The Equality State is one of only 12 states that have not yet expanded the program, which dates to the passage of Obamacare.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.