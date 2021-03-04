Lawmaker proposes $15 minimum wage in Wyoming

Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, wants to raise Wyoming’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, but she’s not confident fellow lawmakers will support her proposal.

The freshman lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday to raise the state’s minimum wage from $5.15 to $15 an hour beginning July 1. The bill also repeals the minimum wage exemption for tipped workers like waitstaff.

Currently, no state offers a $15 minimum wage, but Wyoming’s floor is among the lowest in the nation at $5.15 an hour. That wage is tied with Georgia for the lowest in the U.S., and it hasn't changed since 2001. While the federal minimum of $7.25 supersedes the state floor, the federal minimum hasn’t changed since 2009.

Still, the Wyoming Legislature hasn’t been kind to similar proposals in the past. Two years ago lawmakers killed a bill to raise the state minimum wage to $8.50. Six other lawmakers have co-sponsored Provenza’s bill. Regardless of whether the body supports it, Provenza said she hopes it will open a conversation.

“While the bill is highly unlikely to pass this year, I think we can move people in a direction to demand better,” Provenza said.

