CHEYENNE — After the House Revenue Committee passed Senate File 151 on Tuesday, the bill’s sponsor, Cheyenne Republican Sen. Lynn Hutchings, asked the chairman for a moment to speak at the mic.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life,” Hutchings told the committee. “And I’ve gotta tell you, today is one day out of 13 years being involved with the Legislature, I’m ashamed to be a legislator.”

The committee’s chairman, Casper Republican Rep. Steve Harshman, cut Hutchings off at that point. “It’s called bicameralism,” he said, referring to the Wyoming Legislature’s process of vetting bills through the House and Senate, rather than through a single body.

“Boy, if I had known you were gonna take that little cheap shot you wouldn’t have had the mic. Shame,” Harshman said.

Later, Hutchings told the Star-Tribune that she was upset over the extent of the amendments to her bill, which aims to increase regulations around pharmacy benefit managers, but also because she wasn’t warned ahead of time that the amendments would be coming.

“I always, Mr. Chair, when I’m gonna amend someone’s bill, either side, I go to the sponsor of the bill, and let them know what I’m planning to do. So I’m just gonna let you know I find it very rude and disrespectful not to come to me, especially with a three-day weekend, to let me know that there was something,” Hutchings said at the meeting.

Push for civility

It’s relatively rare to see lawmakers clash in this manner. The Legislature has strict rules of decorum that attempt to keep strife among lawmakers in check as they debate difficult issues. On the House and Senate floors, for example, lawmakers can’t refer to each other by name. Debate has to stay strictly on topic.

Legislative leadership has kept a pretty close reign on incivility among lawmakers this year amid what many have described as a recent decline of decorum in the Legislature. Both Speaker of the House Albert Sommers and Senate President Ogden Driskill underscored the importance of civility and relationship building in speeches at the beginning of the session.

“We are here to solve problems, and that can only be done by starting conversations, building trust and forming relationships,” Sommers said on the House floor. “Building relationships is impossible if we lack civility and foment discord. We will disagree on many issues, but we must maintain decorum and civility to each other and to the public that we represent.”

When asked shortly after the Tuesday House Revenue meeting if he planned to report the incident to legislative leadership, Harshman, chair of the House Revenue Committee, said he tries to “give everyone a little grace.”

“It happens, people are passionate,” he said, recalling times when he and other lawmakers have slipped up and let their passions take over.

Harshman pointed out that Hutchings’ bill ended up clearing the Senate Revenue committee in a unanimous vote, something that he said seems like a win for her. Hutchings, however, didn’t describe it as a win after the committee substantially amended her bill.

“You would be very angry if you walked into your apartment tonight and noticed that your furniture was gone. And that’s kind of like what they did. They wiped out my furniture, put their own in there,” Hutchings said.

“If you want legislation, you go to legislators and ask for it. You don’t insert it in somebody else’s legislation.”

The legislation

Before the session started, pharmacy advocates and representatives from the pharmacy benefit managers industry agreed to language for drafting a compromise bill around pharmacy benefit manager regulation. But then pharmacy representatives withdrew their support, and as a result, lawmakers decided not to bring the bill to the session. Pharmacy advocates have instead backed Hutchings’ bill and House Bill 191, which died earlier this month.

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, a member of the House Revenue Committee, brought on Tuesday a “substitute” bill that contained language from that compromise legislation, which he and Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, had planned to sponsor.

Bills are sometimes amended so much that it’s easier just to move along a substitute bill, but in this case there wasn’t any motion to adopt that substitute. Lawmakers instead voted in favor of several substantial amendments brought forward primarily by Zwonitzer.

Though it’s not written into any rules, out of courtesy lawmakers typically let bill sponsors know if they want to bring an amendment to their bill. Zwonitzer conceded that he hadn’t let Hutchings know ahead of time about his amendments, and that this was a mistake.

Hutchings’ bill isn’t at the finish line yet. It still has to survive three votes in the House, during which lawmakers could choose to strip off the House Revenue Committee amendments. And if a bill is amended in the second chamber that it moves through, then it has to go back to its original chamber for a “concurrence” vote, which means that lawmakers in the original chamber have to agree to those changes.

In this case, if Hutchings’ bill makes it through the House with the House Revenue Committee’s amendments intact, the Senate still has to check off on those and other potential amendments too.