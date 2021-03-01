Lawmakers advance bill to create Wyoming shield law

Wyoming lawmakers advanced legislation Monday that would prevent people from suing journalists to get them to reveal the names of anonymous sources, commonly known as a shield law.

The 6-2 vote came after several hours of debate in the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, during which lawmakers and managers of several top media outlets discussed who would be protected by the law, what information would be protected under that law and why such a law was needed. Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, excused himself from Monday's vote.

Wyoming is one of two states that do not offer these protections, according to Thursday's discussion. Hawaii previously had a shield law but it expired in 2013. Members of the media say the protections are an integral part of being able to perform investigative work.

While some states offer full protections for journalists — Nebraska has a shield law written into its Constitution — the bill sponsored by Cheyenne Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer would be in the “middle category” of states, offering protections exclusively to reportage with legitimate news value. The bill would not protect libelous cases or purposefully inflammatory articles with malicious intent, and it would likely be up to the journalist themselves to prove their position in a court of law.