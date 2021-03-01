Lawmakers advance bill to create Wyoming shield law

Wyoming lawmakers advanced legislation Monday that would prevent people from suing journalists to get them to reveal the names of anonymous sources, commonly known as a shield law.
The 6-2 vote came after several hours of debate in the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, during which lawmakers and managers of several top media outlets discussed who would be protected by the law, what information would be protected under that law and why such a law was needed. Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, excused himself from Monday's vote.
Wyoming is one of two states that do not offer these protections, according to Thursday's discussion. Hawaii previously had a shield law but it expired in 2013. Members of the media say the protections are an integral part of being able to perform investigative work.
While some states offer full protections for journalists — Nebraska has a shield law written into its Constitution — the bill sponsored by Cheyenne Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer would be in the “middle category” of states, offering protections exclusively to reportage with legitimate news value. The bill would not protect libelous cases or purposefully inflammatory articles with malicious intent, and it would likely be up to the journalist themselves to prove their position in a court of law.
"Scrutiny on the news media is at an all-time high right now, and that offers a layer of protection that nobody is abusing those privileges," Zwonitzer said. "Only under the direst circumstances would they reserve this right."
In testimony on the bill Thursday, many of the journalists who spoke — including Wyoming Tribune-Eagle Editor Brian Martin and Jim Beck, general manager of the Gray Television stations in Casper and Cheyenne — said shield laws would strengthen people’s First Amendment rights by ensuring the protections necessary for journalists' sources to speak freely about sensitive information without fear of retribution from the entities they seek to hold accountable.
“This isn't to protect the reporters,” Gray said. "It's to protect the people who talk to us."
Casper Star-Tribune Editor Joshua Wolfson named several examples of recent reporting by the newspaper that involved the use of credible, anonymous sources to shine a light on sensitive subject matter: a culture of bullying at a local high school, the secretive ousting of a University of Wyoming president from her post and improper comments by a local fire chief in relation to collecting evidence about a fire at a Casper landfill that resulted in the destruction of 14 homes in the area.
At one point in his career, Wolfson said, he was almost sued by the local police department for his sources in a similar case, only for the case to be dropped after it was clear the paper was willing to fight the lawsuit in court.
That, he noted, is a privilege not many outlets can afford.
"How many news organizations in Wyoming have the resources for such a fight?" he asked the committee. "How many would have given up because the cost was too high?"
While lawmakers were initially favorable of the spirit of the bill, many expressed concerns with the breadth of the protections offered and a lack of exceptions written into the law in cases of clear and present danger to state or national security — a concern that the journalists said would likely not be relevant.
"We can spin the worst-case scenarios all day, but that's not really what we're talking about," Martin said.
Others were concerned with language outlining what information would be protected. While names of sources and audio recordings of interviews were outlined, Chris Merrill — the executive director of the Equality State Policy Center — suggested an amendment to include data collected as part of the newsgathering process, citing the use of anonymous or encrypted messaging apps and cloud-based document collection services often used by journalists in investigative work.
The biggest hang-up for lawmakers, however, was the definition of “journalist,” which has changed alongside the media landscape. Lawmakers pondered whether bloggers or even people with large social media followings would be considered journalists, and whether similar protections would extend to them.
However, in the instance where the privilege would be invoked, those reporters would likely need to prove their use of anonymous sources was in the public interest and that their work was done in a newsgathering capacity — a definition with extensive legal precedent in state and federal courts.
