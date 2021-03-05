Lawmakers advance bill to repeal death penalty in Wyoming

Lawmakers voted Thursday to send a bill that would repeal Wyoming’s death penalty to the full Senate, following ample public testimony in support of the measure.
Senate File 150 passed the Legislature’s Senate Revenue Committee by a 4-1 vote, with Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, as the only vote in opposition.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, told the committee that Wyoming spends at least $750,000 every year to maintain the capability to try death penalty cases — and that’s without holding a single trial. State Public Defender Diane Lozano said death penalty trials in Wyoming can easily cost around taxpayers $1 million to $2 million dollars each.
Wyoming hasn’t executed anyone since 1992, the only case of the death penalty being invoked in the state since 1965. There is currently no one on death row, after Dale Wayne Eaton’s death sentence was thrown out in 2014. A new sentencing proceeding is slowing making its way through the courts. So far, Lozano said that process has cost the state $500,000, and it's far from over.
Boner said that since 2006, prosecutors in the state have brought the death penalty into play in 14 cases. Of those, eight pleaded guilty, one had charges dismissed and five were brought to trial where the juries prescribed life sentences.
Thirteen people testified in support of the bill, and two members of the public voiced their opposition. Those in support cited the financial benefit of repealing the penalty, its ineffectiveness as a strategy to extract confessions and the nearly 200 wrongfully convicted people who have been exonerated from death row since 1973.
“It’s no longer debatable that innocent people can and do get sentenced to death,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. “And some have been executed.”
Ray Krone, a co-founder of death row survivor organization Witness to Innocence and a wrongfully convicted survivor himself, told the committee that life in prison is a much harsher sentence than death. For the friends and families of victims, he said, death won’t cure their pain.
Christal Martin, whose mother and husband were both murdered in separate incidents decades apart, said sentencing offenders to death doesn’t allow for restorative justice. It continues the cycle of trauma, she said, which may cost the state more down the line when those affected need mental and other health treatments to deal with its effects.
“I knew the loss of two family members through violent crime,” said Martin, “and in no way would I ever fight for somebody to go and be put to death by my hands, through the judicial system, and cause a chain reaction of trauma.”
Representatives from the Wyoming ACLU, religious organizations and various legal organizations also spoke to moral and practical concerns with the death penalty, including the cost to the state’s judicial system and the risk of executing an innocent person.
Both people speaking in opposition to the bill said they would “want the option” to invoke the death penalty if their family members were murdered. Jennifer Burns, originally from Chicago, described a graphic murder in which the offenders got out of prison after seven years.
Wyoming is one of 28 states which still have the death penalty. The next step in the effort to repeal it is a series of votes in the Senate. In 2019, a previous iteration of the bill died on the Senate floor after passing the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously.