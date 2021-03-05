Lawmakers advance bill to repeal death penalty in Wyoming

Thirteen people testified in support of the bill, and two members of the public voiced their opposition. Those in support cited the financial benefit of repealing the penalty, its ineffectiveness as a strategy to extract confessions and the nearly 200 wrongfully convicted people who have been exonerated from death row since 1973.

“It’s no longer debatable that innocent people can and do get sentenced to death,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. “And some have been executed.”

Ray Krone, a co-founder of death row survivor organization Witness to Innocence and a wrongfully convicted survivor himself, told the committee that life in prison is a much harsher sentence than death. For the friends and families of victims, he said, death won’t cure their pain.

Christal Martin, whose mother and husband were both murdered in separate incidents decades apart, said sentencing offenders to death doesn’t allow for restorative justice. It continues the cycle of trauma, she said, which may cost the state more down the line when those affected need mental and other health treatments to deal with its effects.