Lawmakers advance bill to strip political parties' role in filling vacancies

In a year filled with strife over the selection of two interim officials, lawmakers passed a bill Friday that would strip political parties of their role in filling vacancies for political seats.

Right now when there is a vacancy, the political party of the person formerly in the seat gets to choose three candidates to fill that spot. From there, either the governor or county commissioners appoints one of those people to take on the role until the next election.

The bill would bypass political parties in this process. Instead, it would do one of two things if there is a vacancy that needs to be filled.

If there’s still more than half the term left for the vacated seat, then there would be a special election to choose someone to fill that role until the end of the term.

The state would foot the bill for those special elections. A statewide election would cost roughly $1.1 million, Jerimiah Rieman, Wyoming County Commissioners Association executive director, said. Local county election costs would vary, but as an example, Rieman said an election in Laramie County would run at about $130,000.

In the case that there’s less than half the term left for the empty seat, then the governor or county commissioners, depending on the vacated seat, would directly look at applications and appoint someone from that pool of candidates; political parties wouldn’t have a role in that process, although the bill would still ensure that vacated seats go to people with the same party affiliation as the former occupant of that role.

This year, Gov. Mark Gordon appointed two people — interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder and interim Secretary of State Karl Allred — to fill vacancies left after the former superintendent Jillian Balow and former secretary of state Ed Buchanan left their posts before the end of their terms to take other jobs.

Both interim officials will be leaving their posts in January; Schroeder ran for the superintendent position on the Republican ticket but lost to Megan Degenfelder in the primaries. Allred didn’t run for secretary of state (he was a Republican House District 19 candidate but lost in the primaries). Trump-backed Republican nominee for secretary of state Chuck Gray is all but assured to take on the role, given that he’s not facing any challengers from other parties in the general election.

Some controversy and upset accompanied both appointments.

Following the GOP State Central Committee’s selection of three candidates back in January to fill the state superintendent post, former Wyoming Speaker of the House Tom Lubnau and 15 others filed a lawsuit against Gordon, the Wyoming GOP and its chairman Frank Eathorne and the Wyoming GOP State Central Committee alleging that the selection process didn’t comply with the “one man-one vote” principle in the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions. Specifically, they took issue with the idea that counties received the same vote regardless of the size of their populations.

That temporarily barred Gordon from appointing one of the candidates, but a federal judge ended up ruling that he could go ahead with the appointment.

Gordon’s appointment of Allred last month appeared to be accompanied with little enthusiasm. The statement announcing Allred’s appointment noted that state law “obliges” Gordon to choose from among the three candidates nominated by the State GOP, and that two of Wyoming’s five elected constitutional officers are now unelected appointees.

House District 16 Democratic nominee Rep. Mike Yin, who emailed the Star-Tribune a statement last month voicing concern about Allred’s appointment, urged lawmakers on the Joint Corporations Committee to move along the bill.

At the GOP State Central Committee meeting in mid-September, Allred called Yin a “flippin’ idiot.”

“We need to get rid of him,” Allred said.

At the committee meeting, Yin said that it’s “extremely important” to choose candidates who “haven’t made improper statements” regarding elections that they’re overseeing, and that removing political parties from the process of filling vacancies could help avoid the appointment of such candidates.

“These are private organizations,” Yin said regarding political parties. “These are not representations of all voters, they’re representations of those private organizations.”

But some feel the bill is an attack on the political “grassroots movement” in Wyoming which, by Natrona County GOP precinct member Dan Swarovski’s estimation, is having “extraordinary success” right now.

“When that happens,” Swarovski said, “it seems like the establishment wants to consolidate power.”

He urged the committee to throw out the bill.

Also speaking against the bill, Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said the current system has worked “quite well” over the years, and that he doesn’t feel it needs to be changed.