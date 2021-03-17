Lawmakers advance four bills restricting abortion in Wyoming

Four bills to restrict abortion, including one to outlaw the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, will advance for a floor debate as the Wyoming Legislature works through the final weeks of the legislative session.

The Legislature’s House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee moved all four bills by the same 7-2 margin. The no votes came from the two committee Democrats, Reps. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and Andy Clifford, D-Fort Washakie. The nine-person committee is unique in the overwhelmingly male Legislature in that five out of the nine seats are filled by women.

The lawmakers heard varied testimony on the proposals, including from a number of doctors who opposed the legislation. That testimony came in addition to the standard remarks from pro-life and pro-choice activists.

The committee members themselves did not aggressively debate the bills. Committee chair Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, set an agenda and kept the discussion paced accordingly. Lawmakers heard public testimony in the morning, from roughly 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., on four different bills.

In the evening, the committee reconvened to discuss the bills, consider amendments and vote.