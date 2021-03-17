Lawmakers advance four bills restricting abortion in Wyoming

Four bills to restrict abortion, including one to outlaw the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, will advance for a floor debate as the Wyoming Legislature works through the final weeks of the legislative session.
The Legislature’s House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee moved all four bills by the same 7-2 margin. The no votes came from the two committee Democrats, Reps. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and Andy Clifford, D-Fort Washakie. The nine-person committee is unique in the overwhelmingly male Legislature in that five out of the nine seats are filled by women.
The lawmakers heard varied testimony on the proposals, including from a number of doctors who opposed the legislation. That testimony came in addition to the standard remarks from pro-life and pro-choice activists.
The committee members themselves did not aggressively debate the bills. Committee chair Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, set an agenda and kept the discussion paced accordingly. Lawmakers heard public testimony in the morning, from roughly 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., on four different bills.
In the evening, the committee reconvened to discuss the bills, consider amendments and vote.
The four different bills included a proposal to restrict University of Wyoming student health insurance to be used for abortions and a bill to outlaw “discriminatory” abortions -- defined in the legislation as being performed because a child is expected to have a disability, or be born a certain gender or race.
A bill requiring physicians to provide certain information when asked to perform an abortion, and a bill outlawing the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected -- typically between 5 and 6 weeks -- were also on the agenda.
Wyoming is being asked to take a position: Some argue it’s is a pro-life state and legislators should codify that value into law. Others say legislating reproductive rights is antithetical to the state’s small government ethos.
And it’s a question coming up in state legislatures across the U.S.
More than 250 laws have been passed limiting abortion between 2017 and 2020, according to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, and covered by U.S. News and World Report.
It’s also a question Wyoming has wrestled with before. In 2019, the state outlawed abortions after viability, which statute defines as when the fetus can live outside the mother’s womb. But lawmakers defeated a heartbeat bill last session. And Wyoming has less restrictions than most states, according to an analysis from the international reproductive health advocacy group the Guttmacher Institute.
Earlier this session, lawmakers advanced a bill to outlaw medications used for early-term abortions, which physicians have testified would eliminate all of the procedures in the state.
Not many abortions are performed in Wyoming. The procedure is only available in Jackson, and up until recently, just one physician was performing them. An estimated 62 abortions were completed in the state in 2019. All used medication, according to a report from the Wyoming Department of Health.
But several legislators and other advocates of the legislation said the question is about what values Wyoming chooses to reflect.
Testifying in favor of a bill to limit a student’s ability to use university health insurance for abortions, president of Right to Life Wyoming Marti Halverson said, “Wyoming is a pro-life state, and that should extend to our state institutions.”
But those against the range of legislation say it's invasive, and that it could have unintended consequences on non-abortion related procedures. Sheridan-based OBGYN Rebecca Franklund told the committee the heartbeat bill particularly could make it difficult to provide care if a pregnant woman is in a life-threatening, but statutorily vague, situation.
Franklund also raised an overarching concern doctors have brought to the Legislature: Laws like these might make it harder to attract physicians to the state because of fear they might be accused of violating an ambiguous law.
“And finding physicians to work in Wyoming is hard,” Franklund said.
The legislation will now move forward for a debate on the House floor.
