Lawmakers advance legislation facilitating new rental assistance programs

As of Feb. 16, Wyoming had spent just over $1 billion of the $1.25 billion of that federal money, with tens of millions of dollars in funds remaining that were either set to be appropriated or had been allocated but not assigned to any specific account.

That money included $39.6 million in additional dollars for the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund (which will be appropriated this week, Gordon policy adviser Renny MacKay told lawmakers Monday), $2.2 million for mental health services, and $7.7 million in funding for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

“There were some projects that were caught in this limbo of not being able to be completed by the end of 2020,” MacKay said in an interview. “The way the session law was created, we could not continue to pay those because when the time was past, we created a lot of rules to run those programs. What this bill does, essentially, is allow us to wrap up everything that was approved before the end of 2020 and get those dollars paid out.”

More money coming