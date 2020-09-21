Lawmakers advance road usage charge proposal to fund Wyoming highways

The method of collection also provides a streamlined mechanism to collect road usage fees at a fraction of the cost of other utilities: a little over $20 a month for a small car, and $28 a month for the average pickup, according to WYDOT estimates.

Though largely conceptual in many jurisdictions, RUCs are not an unheard of solution. Similar fees have already been explored state such as Oregon, Colorado and Utah. Discussions of implementing a RUC either regionally or nationally have already begun in state capitals around the West as well as in Washington, D.C.

Few states, however, have chosen to fully embrace RUC, electing instead to look into the proposal as a pilot program. Rep. Stan Blake, D-Green River, suggested that lawmakers could potentially look into rolling out a pilot program for Wyoming using electric vehicles or hybrid cars as a way to test the program on vehicles that already pay less in fuel taxes. However, Reiner noted that pilot programs typically lose money and, with the state facing a budget crisis, it would be difficult to justify.