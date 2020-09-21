Lawmakers advance road usage charge proposal to fund Wyoming highways

Wyoming lawmakers will be looking into implementing a road usage charge this session as a way to bolster the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s shrinking highway budget, a seeming answer to a fuel tax increase that failed to gain traction with Senate lawmakers last winter.
A road usage charge — or “RUC” — is a pay-by-mile system essentially intended to replace traditional fuel taxes, which have begun to fall out of favor due to levels of increasing fuel efficiency and the rise of hybrid and electric vehicles.
Highway funds are a pressing need for Wyoming in particular, with WYDOT currently facing a budget deficit estimated to be $135 million per year. According to the department, 34% of Wyoming’s road are either in poor or mediocre condition, while 47% of Wyoming’s bridges and 76% of Wyoming’s interstate bridges are more than 50 years old.
The problems are even worse at the local level. According to figures presented by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association on Monday, more than two-thirds of all county roads are currently considered to be in poor condition, a percentage likely to increase without a meaningful funding solution.
Meanwhile, the Legislature has stalled out on almost every proposal to address the problem. To date, lawmakers have been reluctant to support any means of raising revenues for WYDOT — be it a fuel tax increase or a toll on Interstate 80. Heading into the 2021 session, the Wyoming Legislature looks unlikely to have the votes needed to implement most meaningful tax reforms.
WYDOT Director Luke Reiner believes the state could find its answer with RUC, which charges users similar to how utility companies charge their customers: by how much they actually use the highways and how much stress their vehicles put on them.
Using GPS tracking or other methods to count mileage as well as the type of vehicle being used (motorcycles, for example, will have lower rates than large pickups), the state’s highway department will be able to establish an amount to charge residents based on their highway use.
The program will also give the state the ability to charge out-of-state residents for their usage of the roads by collecting a RUC through an additional fee levied on gas purchases, which state residents will ultimately be reimbursed for until the state eliminates its fuel tax.
While a RUC essentially acts as a de facto fuel tax increase in the short term, it provides lawmakers with a long-term mechanism to ultimately phase out the fuel tax, which according to a bill draft presented to lawmakers Monday will likely be in March 2022.
“The fuel tax is good for us for now but, in the long term, it’s a revenue source with diminishing returns,” Reiner said Monday.
“Fossil fuels are going away,” he later added. “So we recommend we take a serious look at looking at RUC.”
The method of collection also provides a streamlined mechanism to collect road usage fees at a fraction of the cost of other utilities: a little over $20 a month for a small car, and $28 a month for the average pickup, according to WYDOT estimates.
Though largely conceptual in many jurisdictions, RUCs are not an unheard of solution. Similar fees have already been explored state such as Oregon, Colorado and Utah. Discussions of implementing a RUC either regionally or nationally have already begun in state capitals around the West as well as in Washington, D.C.
Few states, however, have chosen to fully embrace RUC, electing instead to look into the proposal as a pilot program. Rep. Stan Blake, D-Green River, suggested that lawmakers could potentially look into rolling out a pilot program for Wyoming using electric vehicles or hybrid cars as a way to test the program on vehicles that already pay less in fuel taxes. However, Reiner noted that pilot programs typically lose money and, with the state facing a budget crisis, it would be difficult to justify.
Though organizations such as the Wyoming Trucking Association and the Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association expressed interest in the bill, several lawmakers still expressed some reluctance. While supportive of the concept, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, expressed hesitance over mirroring other states’ proposals to index the RUC to inflation — which could be seen as taking revenue decisions out of the hands of the Legislature — while Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, expressed concerns over how quickly the bill came together as well as potential privacy concerns. He introduced an amendment to make GPS data compiled as a part of administrating RUC immune to search warrants by law enforcement, but that amendment later failed by a single vote.
While lawmakers — including Transportation Committee Co-chair Rep. John Eklund, R-Cheyenne — admitted the bill was flawed, it ultimately passed with just Brown and Steinmetz voting against it.
The reasoning for many was straightforward: The state needs a solution to its highway funding issues now.
“Our roads cannot wait on this for us to get this level of comfort,” said Rep. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne. “If we get to the point of session where we don’t like it we can vote against it. We did that with the tolling bill. But we cannot wait any longer.”
“If you think we have problems now, just wait another two years, and we’ll be in dire straits,” he added. “We don’t have the money as it is.”
