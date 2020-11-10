Lawmakers approve task force to examine Wyoming's pandemic response

The Wyoming Legislature will be taking up a $50,000 proposal this winter to review the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the laws governing county health officials, who have come under intense scrutiny from opponents of public health orders.

Advanced by a unanimous vote of the Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions on Monday, the task force would study relevant public health statutes as well as the impacts of state and county health orders on the state’s economy and its education system. The task force’s membership, under the draft bill, would include a number of legislators, two public health officials, a county commissioner, and a representative from the Wind River Indian Reservation, which has been among the hardest-hit areas in Wyoming.

If ultimately approved by the full Legislature this winter, the task force’s recommendations would be due in a report to both the Corporations and the Committee on Labor, Health and Social Services on July 1, 2022.