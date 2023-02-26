CHEYENNE — Senate President Ogden Driskill, a Devils Tower Republican, started Friday morning deleting hundreds of emails from his inbox. He speculated that his secretary would probably have to delete a few hundred more later. He had 644 unread texts.

Driskill’s experience isn’t an anomaly for a lawmaker. Legislators are flooded daily with questions and comments from constituents and messages that aim to influence how they vote. Lingle Republican Sen. Cheri Steinmetz often walks out of committee meetings and sees she’s gotten 20 to 50 text messages. As Laramie Democrat Sen. Chris Rothfuss put it, email “just seems like an infinite stream.”

Amid all that information, how do they figure out what their constituents want, and what problems in Wyoming they should tackle?

Elections and party platforms

Of course, constituents first get to voice what they want when they vote for lawmakers in elections. Legislative candidates give their pitch to people in their districts, telling them what kind of work they’ll try to do in the Legislature if they’re elected, and voters say yes or no. Lawmakers’ campaign platforms can act as a blueprint for the decisions they’ll make.

“I’m not a statesman or a politician who hides what I believe,” Casper Republican Rep. Jeanette Ward, a freshman lawmaker, said. “I am very clear on where my convictions lie. Haven’t hidden that, didn’t hide that in the election. So my constituents know what I believe in. They expect me to vote consistent with the beliefs that I’ve expressed when I campaigned.”

Some lawmakers emphasize the importance of adhering to their party platform when they consider bills.

“That document is meant to guide us and is a part of our values as Republicans,” Steinmetz said.

“Not every bill is a platform bill. But for those that are, that’s the platform we ran on as Republicans, so that’s a pretty clear distinction.”

House Speaker Pro Tempore Clark Stith, a Rock Springs Republican, said he thinks the party platform is useful for guiding legislative decisions around broad themes: liberty, small government and the protection of Second Amendment rights, to name a few.

But the party platform isn’t “etched on golden tablets,” Stith pointed out. It changes every two years, and is sometimes adopted by a narrow margin. Over the course of a couple decades, Stith said he’s seen the platform “change rather significantly,” and expects that it will do so again in the future.

“The Legislature is not a subsidiary of the Republican Party,” he said. “Our constituents send us here to exercise independent judgment based upon our conservative values of individual liberty, self reliance and personal responsibility.”

For Laramie Democrat Rep. Trey Sherwood, her party’s platform also serves more as a guidepost than as a directive for how she votes.

“It’s great to have a platform that’s sort of like a moral compass, or shared values, but it’s not something that’s top of mind for me when I’m voting,” she said.

“I don’t use that lens to look at legislation. I look at the lens of, what is the problem the bill is trying to solve? Is it a Wyoming problem? Does it actually solve the problem? What are the unintended consequences? But again, more than anything else is, how are my constituents asking you to vote on this issue?”

Votes aren’t always consistent among the small group of Democrats in the Legislature, Sherwood pointed out.

“We’re not always on the same page on issues, because the needs of Teton County are different than the needs of Albany County, and the needs of my district, because it is rural, and it’s actually a red district, are different than the needs of my peers’ districts within city limits.”

Echo chambers

Sometimes lawmakers will say during debate that Wyomingites generally stand for or against an issue or hold certain beliefs. Cody Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams did that earlier this month when explaining the purpose of House Bill 152, a new abortion ban bill.

“What the Life is a Human Right Act does is it confirms that the people of Wyoming, through their elected representatives, have made clear that they believe life is a human right and that women deserve real support,” she said.

But that conclusion comes under question when looking at other information.

“Ironically, each side thinks that they’re the big majority, and my comments were almost equally split between people for and opposed,” Driskill, the Senate president, said of the messages he had received on House Bill 152.

Here’s another set of data: of the 44 comments that people from across Wyoming submitted to the Legislature regarding House Bill 152, seven of them expressed support for the legislation, and the rest were against it. (There were actually more than 44 comments, but the Star-Tribune threw out ones coming from the same person.) Those comments came from all over the state: Cody, Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs, Ralston and Laramie, to name some places.

It’s a small sample size, and the kinds of people who would go to the effort of leaving a comment on a bill might not be reflective of Wyoming’s population more generally. But, it shows that different sets of information can lead to different conclusions about constituents’ stances on legislation.

For the matter of abortion, there does happen to be a more comprehensive survey that shows where Wyomingites more generally stand on abortion. According to a 2022 survey by the University of Wyoming, about 36% of participants viewed abortion as a matter of personal choice, 33% were amenable to abortion in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life was at risk, 19% favored abortion if other reasons were established and 7% wanted abortion to be banned altogether.

Rothfuss gave another example of this regarding medical marijuana legalization. University of Wyoming polls have shown that legalizing medical marijuana is popular among Wyomingites. According to its 2020 survey, 85% of Wyomingites said they support the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, if its prescribed by a doctor.

“But if you ask the folks in that chamber, the majority of them at this point are going to say, ‘My constituents oppose it.’ No they don’t. They just think they do because the people they hang out with oppose it, and it’s hard to get yourself outside of your own bubble,” he said.

Other states with more resources sometimes conduct polls to get a better sense of what the populace wants. But, even if Wyoming had the capacity to do that, polling isn’t necessarily an end-all solution, Stith said.

“We don’t have the money for polling, but polling itself really isn’t leadership either. We’re not just reflecting public opinion in the moment. We’re here to exercise our best good faith judgment about how we make responsible use of government,” he said.

District versus state

There’s also the question of when lawmakers should prioritize the wishes and needs of people in their district, versus those of people across the state more generally.

“That is a really delicate balance. We are here because of our constituents, but we are state legislators, so we have to think about more of a holistic viewpoint,” Sherwood said.

Steinmetz said that her prioritization of constituents in her district versus constituents across the state depends on the bill.

“Good policy is good policy for everyone. There are many things that affect the entire state, and there are many things that can be local issues,” she said.

“I think the biggest thing that you have a feel for in your local area is probably the climate on social issues.”

This past week, Ward tried to pull Senate File 117 — a parental rights measure that critics call the “don’t say gay” bill — out of the House speaker’s drawer. (When bills sit in the speaker’s drawer for too long, they’ll eventually hit certain cutoff dates and die.)

Out of the 43 people who submitted online comments for Senate File 117, only three said they supported the bill.

But in this case, Ward said that she tried to pull that particular bill out of the speaker’s drawer because that was consistent with the wishes of constituents in her particular district, and that they had told her so through various means: text messages, emails and face-to-face conversations, for example.

“My constituents in my district are not confused about how I stand on that particular topic,” she said.

Gathering information

The amount of information that’s piled onto lawmakers can make it challenging for them to decide what voices to listen to, and which ones to ignore.

“We get a deluge of email that is typically ridiculously biased towards specific interest groups – whether you agree with them or not – that have the wherewithal to contact a large number of supporters and have them all send us that delegation,” Rothfuss said. “Some legislators look at that as an indication of what their constituents or the public thinks. I really don’t.”

Though he doesn’t feel that mass emails have necessarily increased, Rothfuss said that messages disguised to look personalized have. Rather than blasting lawmakers with mass copy-paste emails, organizations sometimes send out action alerts encouraging individual constituents to email lawmakers on certain issues. The Wyoming Republican Party, Better Wyoming and Moms for Liberty groups in Wyoming are examples of organizations that send out such calls to action.

“The idea that I can extrapolate from that a true view of my constituents is just inaccurate,” Rothfuss said.

So, how do lawmakers get a sense of what’s really important to constituents?

Some good information does come from sorting through those emails, texts and calls. Though lobbyists sometimes get a bad rap, Stith said they serve an important information function and can provide a window into what a particular segment of constituents wants. Social media can be a useful tool.

But lawmakers said that meeting face-to-face is one of the most valuable ways to learn about constituents’ concerns. That starts with going door-to-door during campaign season. Outside of campaigning, Steinmetz said she often meets constituents at her women’s clothing boutique, Home on the Range. Stith’s kids play hockey, so he gets together a lot with hockey parents. Sherwood goes to Rotary groups and chamber functions. Rothfuss meets with constituents at Coal Creek Coffee and talks with people he bumps into at the grocery store.

“It takes me nine years to go to the grocery store,” he said.

