Lawmakers are wading in murky water as they debate Title IX's application for transgender athletes

As lawmakers debate the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, it appears inevitable the matter will end up in the courts.

At issue is whether such a prohibition would run afoul of Title IX, the landmark federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools. Ironically, the same law that proponents have cited in support of the bill could be its undoing.

Senate File 51, which would ban transgender women and girls from competing in female sports in Wyoming, passed its first reading Monday in the Senate.

The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Uinta, has repeatedly stressed that the measure is about fairness. She also said Monday night on the Senate floor that, from her perspective, the bill complies with Title IX.

“Most of us understand that there is an issue right now with an increase in transgender athletes who are competing against biological women, and we’re seeing some of those hard-earned equal rights that we earned 50 years ago kind of under attack,” she said. “Federal courts have recognized that it is constitutional to provide separate program and opportunities based on biological sex. You’re not going to lose Title IX funding.”

Others have vehemently argued against Schuler’s assertions of the bill’s legality.

ACLU of Wyoming Advocacy Director Antonio Serrano said in a statement to the Star-Tribune that “by singling out transgender students and enacting a sweeping ban on participation in athletics, Senate File 51 violates both the United States Constitution and Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.”

The majority of courts confronted with cases of sex discrimination against transgender students have ruled that this is prohibited sex discrimination under Title IX, he said.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights also confirmed in June Title IX’s protection of students from discrimination “based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

That interpretation was based on the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County. Gerald Bostock, a long-time employee of Clayton County, Georgia’s child welfare services department, was fired after participating in a gay recreational softball league, behavior the county determined to be “unbecoming” for an employee. The Supreme Court ruled that Clayton County’s discrimination of Bostock based on his sexual orientation was discrimination based on sex.

Since the Bostock v. Clayton decision, Serrano noted, two federal appeals courts have affirmed this interpretation.

But Schuler’s bill pertains to a different set of circumstances, and some say that the legality of her proposed legislation is murky.

“A lot of this is very new and unsettled law,” University of Wyoming law professor and School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice Director Jacquelyn Bridgeman told the Star-Tribune.

Legally speaking, Bridgeman noted that there have been past Title IX cases where preventing males from participating in female sports has been found to be legal. But she said these rules are not clear-cut when applied to transgender athletes.

Several legislators have commented on differences in biology between males and females, arguing that males are on average stronger than females and, therefore, that this would create unfair competition.

But this isn’t universally the case. For some sports, furthermore, those differences don’t necessarily matter.

Because of these nuances, Bridgeman noted that the NCAA Board of Governors voted in January to take a sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation, a policy that closely reflects those used in Olympic sports.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association, the governing body for high school sports here, has relied on a similar approach to assessing such situations. But proponents of the bill have argued that this opens the door to unequal competition between sports teams from different regions where the WHSAA may have come to different conclusions regarding the fairness of an individual’s participation in female sports.

Legal questions aside, costs for potential litigation fees could hit taxpayers’ wallet, if examples from other states are any indication.

Serrano said in a separate statement to the Star-Tribune that litigation costs arising from the passage of the bill “are likely to be extremely high.”

This prediction, he said, is based on information the ACLU of Wyoming has obtained from litigators involved in Hecox v. Little, an Idaho case challenging a similar bill that legislators signed into law in March 2020.

Serrano said the Idaho case is “becoming one of the most expensive transgender rights cases litigated to date” and added that costs are estimated to reach $10 million if the case goes to the Supreme Court and back to district court for resolution.

Some legislators on the Senate floor Monday also pointed out these potential costs.

“This isn’t a moral question, this is a legal one,” Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said, adding that she believes the bill “will be declared unconstitutional on its face.”

“A great deal of attorney fees are paid to the prevailing party when our laws are determined to be unconstitutional. And do you know who pays that price? The taxpayers pay the price. Your minerals pay that price.”

