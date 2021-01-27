Lawmakers argue Wyoming Board of Medicine violated state Constitution with statement on hydroxychloroquine

Bear referenced that decision in his reasoning for submitting the resolution, saying it was “disappointing” it took the Wyoming Board of Medicine so long to adjust its stance after that resolution had been submitted to the American Medical Association.

Bonenblust, who is not a physician but serves on the board in an administrative role, said he had not been approached by Bear or the resolution’s co-sponsors. Bear did say he consulted physicians before filing the resolution, but did not specify how many or who they were.

“Those doctors who were well versed on off label use of other treatments were very disappointed in the Wyoming Board of Medicine’s stance,” Bear said. “Some felt that lives may have been lost due to the board’s and the AMA’s politicization of the issue.”

Clinical studies have shown no benefit to COVID-19 patients who used the drug.

Bear acknowledged that members of the Board of Medicine, which seats five physicians, one physician’s assistant and two laypeople, likely had more expertise than members of the Legislature without medical degrees. But he said limiting an individual’s right to have those conversations with their doctor was a step too far.