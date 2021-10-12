Lawmakers clear first hurdle toward holding special legislative session

The federal mandate is not yet in effect, and must still go through the federal rule-making process. In practice, this means that it’s next to impossible to know exactly how to fight back against the vaccine mandate until those details are released, multiple lawmakers have previously told the Star-Tribune.

“I think there’s a legal fix in the courts,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said at a recent committee meeting. “But I don’t see a way the Legislature can fix this,” he later added.