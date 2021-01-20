Lawmakers come closer to funding solution for indigent burials, but problems remain

“Without this legislation, we will be forced to find the money elsewhere,” Schmidt said.

Though some money is better than no money, the increase in allocations — if passed by the full Legislature — would still —fall well short of the long-term solution sought by the funeral industry. Kyle Urbigkit, who represents the Wyoming Funeral Directors Association, called the current status quo a “shell game” that shifts the responsibility for protecting public health from the state to private businesses.

Some counties, he noted, help to cover the cost of those burials. However, there is no uniformity across the state, with some cities and counties picking up the expense while others do not. If left unaddressed, he said, that issue could eventually pose consequences to the general public.

“If this continues, funeral practitioners are going to have to raise their prices and spread that problem to the public and potentially create more indigent burials,” Urbigkit said.

House Appropriations Committee chairman Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said that the committee could not begin to address the larger issue without a better understanding of the specific problems the state’s funeral directors currently face, particularly as the Legislature pursues hundreds of millions of dollars in spending reductions this session.

“Our problem now is we have less dollars than we did last year,” he said. “We want to be as fair and reasonable as possible, and I don’t know how we do that if we don’t have a reasonable understanding of what’s happening around the state.”

