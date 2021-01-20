Lawmakers come closer to funding solution for indigent burials, but problems remain

After a rash of budget cuts over the past four years, the Wyoming Legislature is coming closer to a solution on funding indigent burial services around the state.
Under House Bill 47, the Wyoming Department of Family Services will be given clearance to compensate qualifying families anywhere between $1,000 and $1,500 from its budget, up from a $500 cap imposed under a series of steep budget cuts in 2016. Though the funds are meant to compensate the cost of burials to families, funeral home directors will often apply for the funds on the family’s behalf in an effort to reduce the amount of paperwork for grieving families who don’t have the funds to pay for burial.
While needed in the short term, the solution will still fall short of a long-term solution sought by the state’s funeral home industry, which has had to bear an increasing share of the cost of burying indigent persons in counties that do not cover the cost of those burials.
On average, it costs about $2,500 to cover the burial cost of an indigent person — a $2,000 gap that needs to be resolved somewhere. While some county health departments cover those expenses, others don’t, meaning the cost of protecting public health is ultimately carried by private businesses in numerous cases.
And those cases are many. While specific numbers outlining the number of uncompensated cases were not available during Tuesday’s hearing on the bill, Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt told lawmakers that her agency expended approximately $106,000 to compensate burials for 218 recipients in 2019 and roughly $87,000, leaving the agency just $93,000 in one-time funds to last them through 2022.
“Without this legislation, we will be forced to find the money elsewhere,” Schmidt said.
Though some money is better than no money, the increase in allocations — if passed by the full Legislature — would still —fall well short of the long-term solution sought by the funeral industry. Kyle Urbigkit, who represents the Wyoming Funeral Directors Association, called the current status quo a “shell game” that shifts the responsibility for protecting public health from the state to private businesses.
Some counties, he noted, help to cover the cost of those burials. However, there is no uniformity across the state, with some cities and counties picking up the expense while others do not. If left unaddressed, he said, that issue could eventually pose consequences to the general public.
“If this continues, funeral practitioners are going to have to raise their prices and spread that problem to the public and potentially create more indigent burials,” Urbigkit said.
House Appropriations Committee chairman Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said that the committee could not begin to address the larger issue without a better understanding of the specific problems the state’s funeral directors currently face, particularly as the Legislature pursues hundreds of millions of dollars in spending reductions this session.
“Our problem now is we have less dollars than we did last year,” he said. “We want to be as fair and reasonable as possible, and I don’t know how we do that if we don’t have a reasonable understanding of what’s happening around the state.”