Lawmakers consider stronger authority for Wyoming public records ombudsman

CHEYENNE — Since the passage of unprecedented public records legislation in the 2019 legislative session, Wyoming governments at all levels — from the smallest conservation districts up to state agencies — have been learning exactly what the burdens of increased transparency entail.
Among the cornerstones of that legislation was the Legislature’s establishment of a public records ombudsman — a governor-appointed official whose job was to help define the law and, when disputes arise, to mediate any conflicts that may come up between government and the public they are meant to serve.
How effective the ombudsman could be in performing that role — and their intended purpose of saving both parties the hassle of litigation — is still an open question as the office enters its fourth month of existence, particularly among government agencies still grappling with how they comply with the law.
In a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, public records ombudsman Ruth Van Mark told committee members that her office has received just 14 inquiries. Most of those, she said, consisted of governments looking to “put a seal of approval” on records they were either looking to release or withhold.
The problem? Under the current statute, the ombudsman can only mediate public records complaints in an advisory role, with no jurisdiction to authorize what records can be approved or withheld, even as the ombudsman is statutorily permitted to determine probable cause.
In doing this, Van Mark said there are some concerns her office could be participating in legal activities — a gray area if an agency were to argue requested records are confidential or privileged. In one case highlighted by Van Mark, a public entity cited attorney-client privilege in withholding their records while the requester argued the records they were requesting were discussed in a public setting and therefore should be made public.
Ultimately, under the current statutes, a case like this would have to be decided in court. With this lack of authority, the office could be seen as nothing but a speed bump on the road to court, or just another bureaucratic hurdle for those seeking public records, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Tara Nethercott said.
“It’s harder and more frustrating with an applicant for public records to get their records timely with an extra administrative step,” Nethercott said.
Several solutions are being weighed, however, which will likely stretch into the interim session and beyond as the position — and the state’s public records law — continues to be shaped. Potential reforms named by Nethercott include provisions like an expedited judicial review process, reduced filing fees and an expedited timeline for tougher record requests to move to the judicial branch.
The ombudsman’s office, however, suggested changes of its own, including an amendment granting it the statutory ability to keep confidential the records reviewed in camera, a move that would allow the office to make authoritative determinations on whether records should be released prior to going to court.
This winter, the Wyoming State Bar Association filed a letter with the Wyoming attorney general’s office asking it to grant the ombudsman’s office that same authority, a provision supported by municipalities and public entities like school boards that — unlike state agencies — cannot utilize the AG’s office for advisory opinions on public records.
Some believe the ombudsman’s office could go even further, gaining the ability to make concrete determinations on the release of public records that could help avert the costs of litigation for both sides and secure some uniformity for entities left to interpret the law through in-house legal counsel.
“When you go to court, there are really no winners or losers,” said Brian Farmer, executive director of the Wyoming School Boards Association. “This is really an opportunity for a win-win.
“I think it just needs to be clarified over time,” he added. “Some of that will be through experience, while some will be through additional legislation.”
This was a need acknowledged by lobbyists for the Wyoming Press Association, who supported those changes to the law in Wednesday’s hearings.
“The requester and the agency are going to have a better idea of what’s expected of them both,” Wyoming Press Association lobbyist Jim Angell said. “If you have an agreement on what information is going to be released, then why bother going to court? I don’t see this as an impediment, I see this as steering them away from the legal system and encouraging citizen involvement.”
Whether the changes presented by the ombudsman’s office would actually resolve public records issues — or just present another roadblock in hard-fought public records fights — remains an open question.
“That might happen,” Angell said. “You’re going to have some entities that are going to do that. I remember we had a knock-down, drag-out fight with a county health inspector over restaurant inspection records. Even though it was specified twice in state law as a public document, he was not going to give up on that until he went to court. Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but if an average citizen faces something like that — with court costs and all — he just would have caved.
“I really do think this is going to be a valuable tool for the average Wyoming citizen to get what they want,” he added.
