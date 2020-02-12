Lawmakers consider stronger authority for Wyoming public records ombudsman

This winter, the Wyoming State Bar Association filed a letter with the Wyoming attorney general’s office asking it to grant the ombudsman’s office that same authority, a provision supported by municipalities and public entities like school boards that — unlike state agencies — cannot utilize the AG’s office for advisory opinions on public records.

Some believe the ombudsman’s office could go even further, gaining the ability to make concrete determinations on the release of public records that could help avert the costs of litigation for both sides and secure some uniformity for entities left to interpret the law through in-house legal counsel.

“When you go to court, there are really no winners or losers,” said Brian Farmer, executive director of the Wyoming School Boards Association. “This is really an opportunity for a win-win.

“I think it just needs to be clarified over time,” he added. “Some of that will be through experience, while some will be through additional legislation.”

This was a need acknowledged by lobbyists for the Wyoming Press Association, who supported those changes to the law in Wednesday’s hearings.