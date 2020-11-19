Lawmakers defeat effort to address state's aging irrigation infrastructure

Even without dollars attached, the creation of the account, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, said, would help to keep the issue of aging infrastructure present in people’s minds and create a permanent vehicle for the Legislature to pay for projects needing to be replaced.

“I would hate for another community to find that out the hard way,” said Steinmetz, an eastern Wyoming lawmaker whose constituents include many of those who were affected by last year’s tunnel collapse.

However, Rep. Evan Simpson, R-Afton, argued that the state already conducted surveys to monitor irrigation infrastructure that could be “beefed up” if necessary, and that creating a new account with a new set of rules attached to it could be seen as “micromanaging” the state’s irrigation districts. These concerns were echoed by Rep. Richard Tass, R-Buffalo, who said the bill didn’t provide anything the state couldn’t already do and that it could potentially take money away from other irrigation projects that were already in the works.

Those claims were quickly contradicted by committee chairman Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, who noted that the legislation’s purpose was to improve response rates to the existing survey and create a funding mechanism to prevent disaster from striking in the future.