Lawmakers defeat effort to address state's aging irrigation infrastructure

Wyoming lawmakers defeated an effort to document and replace aging water infrastructure around the state by a 7-7 vote Monday, effectively killing attempts by the state to proactively avoid disasters like the collapse of a century-old irrigation tunnel in Goshen County that caused millions of dollars in damage last year.
If passed, the bill would have mandated local irrigation districts to report and prioritize water infrastructure 75 years of age or older for maintenance through an annual survey, similar to one already conducted by the state to keep tabs on water infrastructure every five years.
If they failed to complete the survey, those districts could have been penalized through a reduction in funding, a means of encouraging them to complete the survey and improve upon an existing infrastructure survey’s abysmal average response rates of 30% to 40%, which can create major gaps in oversight over the state’s water systems.
An amendment to do so eventually failed.
While the bill provided no funding to address those problems, it did include language to create a special account that would allow the Legislature to direct money specifically to addressing aging infrastructure, a common concern for agencies that already need to prioritize projects under limited budgets.
Even without dollars attached, the creation of the account, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, said, would help to keep the issue of aging infrastructure present in people’s minds and create a permanent vehicle for the Legislature to pay for projects needing to be replaced.
“I would hate for another community to find that out the hard way,” said Steinmetz, an eastern Wyoming lawmaker whose constituents include many of those who were affected by last year’s tunnel collapse.
Support Local Journalism
However, Rep. Evan Simpson, R-Afton, argued that the state already conducted surveys to monitor irrigation infrastructure that could be “beefed up” if necessary, and that creating a new account with a new set of rules attached to it could be seen as “micromanaging” the state’s irrigation districts. These concerns were echoed by Rep. Richard Tass, R-Buffalo, who said the bill didn’t provide anything the state couldn’t already do and that it could potentially take money away from other irrigation projects that were already in the works.
Those claims were quickly contradicted by committee chairman Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, who noted that the legislation’s purpose was to improve response rates to the existing survey and create a funding mechanism to prevent disaster from striking in the future.
“The major difference between the proposed program and current, traditional programs would be that the Commission would prioritize and rank aging infrastructure needs across the state and determine which projects advance and when, in concert with the sponsors,” Brandon Gebhart, director of the Wyoming Water Development Commission, wrote in a memo on the bill back in October.
With no dollars attached, he noted, there was no way to deprive other projects from funding.
“It’s our responsibility to find funding for what is a very critical issue for the state,” he said, noting that to say otherwise was “simply not true.”
Photos: Blocked canal cuts of irrigation in eastern Wyoming
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse - Courtesy Photos
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Irrigation Canal Tunnel Collapse
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.