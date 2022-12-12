Lawmakers denounce UW's decision to revoke church elder's tabling privileges

Lawmakers from the House Freedom Caucus and others, including secretary of state-elect Chuck Gray, sent a letter to the University of Wyoming on Friday denouncing the school's decision to revoke the tabling privileges of a Laramie church elder after he targeted a transgender student in a sign.

On Dec. 2, Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt set up a table in the Wyoming Union breezeway with a sign stating “God Created Male and Female and [the student’s name] is a male." The name on Schmidt's sign was that of an openly transgender student who had been accepted into a UW sorority earlier this year.

A photo published by the Branding Iron newspaper, which broke the story of the tabling incident, showed the table and a group of students standing nearby.

UW Dean of Students Ryan O'Neil asked Schmidt to remove the student's name. Schmidt complied and was allowed to remain in the breezeway.

UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement on Monday that “while the individual engaged in heated exchanges with students and perhaps others throughout the afternoon, these interactions were not in obvious violation of UW policies." But the school ultimately decided on Wednesday to revoke Schmidt's tabling rights for a year.

The Friday letter, signed by 25 lawmakers, nine of which are current House Freedom Caucus members, asserts that the school's suspension of Schmidt's tabling privileges was a violation of the church elder's First Amendment rights.

Schmidt is still permitted to preach on the campus. On Friday, he visited Simpson Plaza outside the Wyoming Union, one of the campus’ First Amendment zones, holding a Bible and talking to passing students.

The decision to revoke Schmidt's tabling rights came after the university conducted a "deeper assessment" specifically of Schmidt’s using a student’s name on his sign.

That assessment involved looking at the university’s policies and federal case law regarding free expression and harassment, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin told the Star-Tribune.

"While freedom of expression is cherished on this campus and across this nation, a line was crossed when a student was harassed by name," Seidel said in his Wednesday message.

Baldwin said the same day that the university still did not consider Schmidt’s “heated exchanges with students" as a violation of UW policies.

Questioning the culture

Signatories of the Friday letter, which include 11 newly-elected lawmakers, demands the school to "reverse the direction that the culture of our university is taking."

"Open dialogue and bold pursuit of reality is the proper environment for higher education, not safe spaces," the letter says, asking that the school cease the use of taxpayer money for "this type of subject matter and accommodation," "refocus on serious intellectual inquiry and subject matter" and "cherish and protect" First Amendment rights.

Casper Republican Jeanette Ward, Representative-elect of House District 57, drafted the letter, she said in a Monday email to the Star-Tribune.

Ward, a social conservative who moved from Illinois to Wyoming last year, defeated Casper Republican and Natrona County School Board member Thomas Myler in the August primaries. She easily sailed to victory against Democrat Robert Johnson in the general election last month.

Ward said in the email to the Star-Tribune that she didn't ask every lawmaker to sign the letter, rather only those whom she could contact Friday and "who would be likely to support it."

The letter repeats much the same message that Schmidt's did, stating that a "biological man has been allowed to reside in a women's sorority ... because he believes himself to be a woman."

The student's acceptance into the sorority was based on a majority vote of the local chapter. Baldwin, the UW spokesperson, told the Star-Tribune on Monday that the sorority doesn't receive any funding from the university.

Though Ward has not herself been to the UW campus, she said that a friend of hers who is a student there has told her about the school's "culture" that the letter references. And as a former student who has two daughters attending college, she said she is "familiar with college culture..."

"Colleges in general need to lose their 'wokeness' and focus on serious academic inquiry or they are fast undermining their legitimacy," Ward said in her email.

Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, House majority floor leader-elect, sent a separate letter reiterating his "full support" for the Friday message signed by other lawmakers.

"Our State's University has exhibited a pattern of deeply concerning conduct," Neiman wrote in the undated letter.

"The decision to ban a member of the public from engaging in protected speech inside of the Wyoming Union is deeply disturbing and should be reversed. Under no circumstances should the University bend to the calls of those seeking to have Mr. Schmidt permanently banned from the campus."

Neiman did not immediately respond to the Star-Tribune's request for comment on Monday.

Following the Dec. 2 incident and Seidel's two subsequent statements to the UW community, a UW alumna began circulating a letter asking UW to permanently bar Schmidt from tabling at the Wyoming Union, establish a zero-tolerance harassment policy, conduct de-escalation training for Wyoming Union workers and the UW Police Department and apologize to the campus’ LGBTQ community.

"Mr. Schmidt is free to believe what he wants, and he has the right to express his opinions," the letter states. "However, seeking out interactions with students whom he obviously disagrees with in order to 'preach' to them infringes on the rights of those students."

The letter has garnered more than 300 signatures.

Several students also told the Star-Tribune last week that they aim to have Schmidt, who had been preaching at the university for 17 years, permanently banned from the Wyoming Union.

Legislative action?

It's not clear at this point if any lawmakers will attempt to address UW's response to Schmidt's actions or other potential similar situations on a legislative level.

Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, a signatory of the Friday letter, said at an October event hosted by outgoing state superintendent Brian Schroeder that there may be a rerun of her attempt last year to defund the school's gender and women's studies program.

Steinmetz said in a text to the Star-Tribune earlier this month that it's "unclear" if she or another lawmaker will sponsor such legislation. She said in a text on Friday that she didn't have time to respond to the Star-Tribune's inquiry asking if anything has since evolved around this.

House Freedom Caucus leader Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, said he thinks an effort to defund the gender and women's studies program "is appropriate," and that the program "plays a role" in engendering the "culture" at the school that the letter references.

Ward said in her email to the Star-Tribune that it's "still being decided" whether or not she or other lawmakers will sponsor legislation to address the situation at UW and potential similar situations elsewhere.

When asked if she would respond in the same way if a student was targeted by name under different circumstances, such as for their religious beliefs, Ward answered that she is "philosophically consistent."

This story will be updated.

