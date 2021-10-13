Lawmakers drafting anti-vaccine mandate bills; Dems push back on special session

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All of Wyoming's Democratic state lawmakers said they plan to vote against the impending special session and have urged others to do the same, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

"All members of our caucus intend to vote “NO” on the vote for a special session, and “NO” for any proposed rule changes if the vote for a special session is successful," the letter stated.

The letter from the Wyoming Democrats stated that a special session "would only serve to create an opportunity for grandstanding instead of constructive problem solving."

To hold a special session, the legislators need to pass three votes all with different thresholds.

The first vote, which has already been successful, required 35% support from both the House and the Senate. No Democrats voted in favor, according to Matt Obrecht, director of the Legislative Service Office. The second vote is a public tally that requires a majority from both chambers for the special session to move forward. Lawmakers must send their votes by mail and have them postmarked by Thursday, meaning results of the poll could be delayed due to the recent snowstorm that closed highways around the state.