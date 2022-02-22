Lawmakers hear concerns over relief aid spending plan

Members of the public argued Tuesday before the House Appropriations Committee that the current spending plan for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) recovery funds could impede the advancement of projects and create unfair competition in the broadband industry.

The plan is hardly academic. At stake are hundreds of millions of dollars in relief aid that observers say amount to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address the state's longstanding economic challenges.

Some projects that have previously received funds through the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) have stalled because of pandemic-induced increases in construction costs and other challenges, members of the public said during Tuesday's committee meeting.

They argued that such projects should be prioritized to receive ARPA funds and, furthermore, that the SLIB application process for receiving these funds should be streamlined to prevent further delays and associated costs for these projects.

Director of Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Devon Brubaker proposed an amendment that would address these two points. Brubaker said the airport currently has a terminal project that was formerly budgeted at $19.5 million. That figure, he said, has grown to $20.9 million because of “cost inflations and challenges” that the airport has experienced during the pandemic.

“These projects have already gone through a robust vetting process through the [Wyoming] Business Council and the SLIB and have already been approved,” Brubaker said. “It would be in my interest and many others’ interest to ensure that we don’t have to go through that lengthy process again to request funding.”

Several others, including Laramie Interfaith Executive Director Joshua Watanabe and Goshen County Economic Development CEO Brayden Connour, brought up the same concerns and spoke in support of Brubaker’s proposed amendment.

But committee Chairman Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Laramie, countered that those challenges aren’t unique.

“Your problem is everybody’s problem, every project that we have in the state has this exact same problem,” Nicholas said. “The question is, why would you go first in line?”

Broadband competition

Several individuals representing broadband providers in Wyoming brought forward concerns that subsidizing new broadband competitors through ARPA funds would create an unfair playing field, disrupting investments that providers have already made in Wyoming communities.

“The pie is very small in Wyoming,” a representative of Charter Communications, Inc., the parent company of Spectrum, said. “The moment you have local governments starting to compete against industry, it becomes a disincentive.”

She pointed specifically to a section of the bill that she said prioritizes “overbuilding.” This section of the bill outlines the objective of using funds to “increase competition and availability of broadband services” in “rural unserved and underserved areas” and other communities that lack such competition, an objective she labeled as “overbuilding.”

Rep. Clark Stith, R-Sweetwater, asked if those concerns didn’t simply boil down to not wanting competition.

The Charter Communications representative said the company doesn’t object to competition from the private sector. “What they don’t support is the notion that you’re going to use taxpayer dollars to compete.”

Others were concerned about language in the bill that could bring the broadband industry under tighter regulation.

A representative of Visionary Broadband said his client was concerned that language in the bill could unintentionally allow the Wyoming Public Service Commission to reign in the development of broadband in Wyoming.

The bill states that a fund recipient can “petition the public service commission for a hearing” if said recipient can’t come to an agreement with another provider “on allowing access or in setting a reasonable rate…” This refers to another section of the bill stipulating that middle-mile broadband recipients must allow last-mile broadband providers access to middle-mile conduits at a reasonable rate, which would be determined by the Wyoming Business Council.

The committee tabled the bill but passed several amendments, including one by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Fremont, that removes the section of the bill pertaining to potential PSC oversight on last-mile broadband projects and prioritizing projects that increase competition among broadband providers. Several committee members agreed that there should be some kind of oversight, but that the current language in the bill doesn’t adequately outline how the PSC would handle such cases.

The committee is set to convene again Wednesday to discuss further amendments and vote on the bill.

