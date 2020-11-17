Lawmakers kill bill to criminalize smokable hemp, ingestible CDB products

Justin Loeffler, leader of the Wyoming Hemp Association, told committee members that the state’s producers already have to comply with numerous safeguards just to produce and ship their raw product, and that federal agencies like the DEA and FDA already keep a close eye on all areas of the supply chain to ensure compliance under federal law.

Regulating the industry through legislation – rather than in collaboration between industry and law enforcement – would only have a detrimental impact on producers around the state.

“We are on the forefront of this, and I would really hate to see any bill that will hurt the growth and longevity of a new economy,” Loeffler told lawmakers.

One of those producers, Glenrock’s AJ Hakala, said that the bill’s restrictions went far enough that they could potentially force him to move his business, Body Armor Products, to a less regulated state like Arizona as his company begins to take products -- which are tested and processed completely in Wyoming -- to an international market.

“That’s the last thing I want to do being a Wyoming native and a Wyoming homestead family,” he told lawmakers. “To leave the state that I love.”