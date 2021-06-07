Lawmakers look to change how Wyoming holds statewide elections

Runoffs are triggered if no one candidate gets a certain share of the vote. Enacting such a system would be expensive and wouldn’t be ready until the 2024 elections.

Voting to draft the bills did not go by without some highly contentious moments, however.

Before the meeting, Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, was pushing lawmakers to sign a pledge to support some sort of election reform because “Wyoming has struggled with primary election integrity,” he wrote in an email to lawmakers. Neiman’s pledge prompted backlash from other lawmakers.

Lawmakers on the committee — none of whom are freshmen — said that his request was unfair and lacked an understanding for how complex the situation was. Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, even described being “under duress” when being asked to sign it.

“I think you made like a freshman error to call everybody out on this and cause dissension when there’s not enough information on the table,” said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

“Yeah, I’ve made some freshman errors, I guess,” Neiman later said.

Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz, who serves in Neiman’s district, told lawmakers that Wyoming’s elections system is already secure.

“We have worked our tails off to make sure that you have good elections, and we have not heard one single, solitary substantiated complaint that we have done something wrong,” Fritz said. “So until we hear that, I think the legislative body really needs to consider what laws you pass to correct something that isn’t wrong.”

